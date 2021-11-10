The weekend is almost upon us…

It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is nearly here and, as ever, we have plenty of awesome suggestions of things you can do. From water sports to fun competitions, meets-and-greets to cool bars, there’s always something great to do in Dubai.

Here’s our pick of 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, November 4

Go up against the guys in this brilliant competition at Lock, Stock & Barrel

The Miss Universe Pageant is known throughout the world for celebrating the most beautiful and near-perfect of women. This Thursday though, Lock, Stock & Barrel is turning Miss Universe as you know it on its head – celebrating the girl-next-doors and the one-of-the-lads chicks. In a fun competition to find Dubai’s most (dis)graceful beauty queen, five contestants will take part in three rounds, such as racing to finish drinks, eating chicken wings and showing off your weirdest party trick. The grand prize up for grabs includes Dhs2500, food and beverage vouchers, as well as the Miss Universe LSB crown.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay, Thursday Nov 4. Register you or a friend here.

Check out a chic rooftop terrace

If you’re looking for a brilliant spot for sundowners in DIFC, look no further than the rooftop terrace at Amazonico Dubai. It’s recently been revamped, and whilst it still retains the familiar Amazon-themed aesthetics that you know and love, there are some cool new features such as slick extended bar, additional cocktail stations and a living plant wall. Enjoy expertly-crafted cocktails and Latin American-inspired dishes.

Amazónico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Drunch like its the 90s at this new Thursday offering

A brand new 90’s-themed drunch has just launched at Lo+Cale in the Dubai Marina. Running from 8pm to 11pm, you can kick back to the glorious nineties with a whole host of music tracks from that decade (and beyond) spun by a live DJ. Live food stations will be serving up an array of nostalgia-inducing goodies and there are drinks stations too, serving up unlimited beverages.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs249 house. Tel: (0)4 378 0000. ihg.com

Friday, November 5

Meet someone new at a ‘mingle night’

Dubai can be a difficult place to meet a potential partner, but if you’re single and ready to mingle, just the night is taking place this weekend. Check out the Mingle DXB Traffic Light Party, taking place at Garden on 8, on November 5. Here, alongside drinks, live DJs and activities, you can meet likeminded singletons. Drinks packages are priced at Dhs180, and there’s 50 per cent off for both women and men in certain promotions.

Mingle DXB, Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, 7.30pm to 11pm, November 5, Dhs150 booking fee, Dhs180 drinks package. mingledxb.com

Dubai Fitness Challenge: Take part in a huge city cycle

Bikes and helmets at the ready – Dubai Ride presented by DP World returns for another landmark event on Sheikh Zayed Road, featuring a 14km loop and 4km family route. It’s open for cyclists of all abilities and experiences, with options for beginners to seasoned amateurs and professionals. The 14km general route for ages 10+ will start and finish at five locations around Sheikh Zayed Road and Lower Financial Centre Road, taking thousands of participants past the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai. Meanwhile, families are encouraged to get involved with a 4km course, with a scenic route around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa. Register your spot via dubairide.com/register.

Expo 2020 special: Visit this gorgeous rooftop bar

If you’re headed to Expo 2020 Dubai anytime soon, be sure to add Jubilee Mixology to your schedule. The gorgeous rooftop bar has just opened, overlooking the stunning Al Wasl Dome which features the world’s largest 360 degree projection. A signature bar menu, curated by head chef Guilherme Freire, includes speciality dishes such as cured hamachi, smoked duck and wagyu sandos.

Jubilee Mixology/Gastronomy, Media Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai, Sat to Wed noon to midnight, Thur & Fri noon to 1am. Tel: (0)4 350 9223. @jubileegastronomy

Party at this popular just-reopened nightclub

Ever popular Dubai club Sky2.0 has finally reopened its doors. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, guests are invited to unite and celebrate life through a curated soundtrack of beckoning beats. Thursdays are the Signature night, meaning if you love house music and electronic beats then this is where you need to start your weekend.

Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, Dubai, Thursday to Saturday, 9pm to 4am. Tel: (0)4 6333 633. @sky2.0dubai

Saturday, November 6

Think pink at this Instagrammable pop-up

For those who love to live life in a world of pink, check out the cool new ‘Life is Sweet’ pop-up cafe at Double Tree by Hilton JBR. Perfect for a catch up with the girls, everything is pink-themed, from the Lebanese sharing dishes to pink cocktails inspired by the tales of 1001 Arabian Nights. At Al Maeda’s Life is Sweet, dishes include Lamb Wellington, Burrata Tabouleh, Scotch Quail EggFalafel, Lamb Kofta burgers, Halloumi burgers, Wagyu Sharhat, and more. There are plenty of promotions on throughout the week to ensure you get more for your money.

Al Maeda’s Life is Sweet pop-up concept at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, open now. hilton.com

Take to the water on a fly board

Feel like a superhero as you defy gravity up above the waves with amazing views of the Dubai Marina in front of you on a fly board. Other water sports available include hoverboard, banana ride, donut ride, towables, see-through kayak, wakeboarding, water skiing and water bikes.

Hydro WaterSports, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, fly boarding from Dhs250. Tel: (054) 598 5353. hydro-watersports.com

Bask in the glow at Dubai’s Glow Garden

Looking for a family-friendly activity or just something wholesome to do? Say hello to Dubai’s Glow Garden, which just reopened for the winter season. Across the new installation Safari Park, plus the Art Park and Magic Park, jaws will drop at the many mesmerising lit-up statues and features. Tickets cost Dhs65 and if you want to visit the Magic Park, it’s an additional fee of Dhs45. You can purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Garden Glow, Gate No. 6, Zabeel Park, Dubai. Open Sat to Wed 4pm to 11pm and Thur and Fri 4pm to 12am. dubaigardenglow.com

