Game on…

A new multi-sports complex has opened its doors on the rooftop of The Dubai Mall Zabeel that sports fans have to check out.

The 20,000 square foot space consists of five panoramic paddle tennis courts, two basketball courts, two volleyball courts, four badminton courts and even a cricket pitch (with safety nets). Aside from badminton, all the courts are outdoors to ensure that the windy weather doesn’t disrupt your game.

The opening of the sports district has come at a great time as everyone is looking for things to do outdoors to soak in the cooler weather. To top it all off, you have the amazing views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa to keep you company during your breaks.

There’s no membership involved, which means you play per session. Prices start from just Dhs100. You will be able to rent all of the equipment for an additional cost at the venue itself, but you will need your Emirates ID. Price details can be found here.

If you wish to learn a new sport or upgrade your skills, you can book some coaching time with the staff at Zabeel Sports District.

Little ones as young as 14 who want to make use of the facilities can do so without adult supervision. For those wishing to learn a new sport or hone their skills, check out the venue’s coaching schedule and book in a session or two.

Need to recharge after your workout? Head on over to the Juice & Protein Bar where you can fuel up on a healthy drink.

Excited to have a go? Plan a date and time with your friends and book it here.

Zabeel Sports District, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Za’abeel 2, Dubai. open 8am to 12am on Sat to Sun, closed Fri. Tel: (0)4 448 5131. zabeelsportsdistrict.com

Images: Zabeel Sports District