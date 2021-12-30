New films to watch in cinemas this week: December 30 to January 5
Pick from horror, action or a film the whole family can watch together…
Planning on spending your long weekend over New Year’s munching on popcorn and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide to all the movies out that includes horror, action and two options the whole family will enjoy watching together.
The King’s Man
One man must race against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity.
Starring: Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gemma Arterton
Genre: Action (PG15)
Joey and Ella
A mysterious diamond causes a baby kangaroo named Joey to grow quickly and gain the power of speech. When two bumbling thieves try to retrieve the magical gem, a teen and her new boyfriend try to get Joey to safety before it’s too late.
Starring: Jennifer Michele, Ashton Leigh, Ari Rene
Genre: Family (PG)
Demonic
A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed.
Starring: Carly Pope, Chris William, Michael J. Rogers
Genre: Horror (PG13)
Troll: The Tale of a Tail
Starring: Sonja Ball, Wyatt Bowen, Mark Camacho
Genre: Animation (PG)
