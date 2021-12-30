Pick from horror, action or a film the whole family can watch together…

Planning on spending your long weekend over New Year’s munching on popcorn and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide to all the movies out that includes horror, action and two options the whole family will enjoy watching together.

The King’s Man

One man must race against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity.

Starring: Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gemma Arterton

Genre: Action (PG15)

Joey and Ella

A mysterious diamond causes a baby kangaroo named Joey to grow quickly and gain the power of speech. When two bumbling thieves try to retrieve the magical gem, a teen and her new boyfriend try to get Joey to safety before it’s too late.

Starring: Jennifer Michele, Ashton Leigh, Ari Rene

Genre: Family (PG)

Demonic

A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed.

Starring: Carly Pope, Chris William, Michael J. Rogers

Genre: Horror (PG13)

Troll: The Tale of a Tail

The young troll prince Trym is forced to leave the troll valley Ervod to save his father, Kong Grom, who has been turned to stone and has lost his tail. He has only two days to do it before his evil uncle Grimmer takes over power in the troll valley.

Starring: Sonja Ball, Wyatt Bowen, Mark Camacho

Genre: Animation (PG)

