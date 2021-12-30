The RTA has announced a number of street closures in the Burj Khalifa area…

Heading out to Downtown Dubai on December 31 to bring in the New Year? If you’re driving, make sure you take note of these road closures on the day as they could affect your travel.

And of course, being New Year’s, you don’t want to be late to begin the countdown to midnight, so plan your trip accordingly.

Road closures

A tweet issued by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) states a full and comprehensive traffic plan will be executed for the safety and comfort of all during the New Year’s celebration.

To facilitate your arrival to your destination on

New Year’s Eve 2022, view the road closures leading to Burj Khalifa area, and plan your journey via #Shail app. #MyDubaiNewYear

Download it now: https://t.co/2AttPfzhph pic.twitter.com/wUo9KOHiqy — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 30, 2021

On December 31, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed between 4pm and 7pm.

The Lower Financial Center Road will be closed between 4pm and 8pm. Upper Financial Center Road will be closed between 9pm and 11pm. Al Mustaqbal Street will be closed gradually between 4pm and 8pm.

Al Asayel Street will be closed starting from 4pm and only buses and emergency vehicles will be allowed to use it. Al Sukook road will be closed starting from 8pm.

Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed from 11pm and Burj Khalifa Road will be closed between 4pm and 7pm.

Signboards and free public bus transportation According to Gulf News, the RTA who have worked closely with Dubai Police, Emaar and other strategic partners have put in place 44 signboards to guide the public in the Burj Khalifa/Downtown Dubai area.

The transport authority has allocated 170 buses which the public can use for free to get to and from the venue to metro stations. RTA strongly advised the public to use public transportation on New Year’s Eve and New Year. Do note, RTA has announced that Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station will be closed from 5am on December 31 to 6am Saturday, January 1.

RTA advised the public to download the S’hail app to help plan their journey. For any enquiries, you can call the RTA call centre on 8009090.

Images: Getty Images