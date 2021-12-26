Goodbye 2021…Hello, 2022…

December is nearly over which means the New Year is just around the corner. It’s time to say hello to a brand new year, and what better way to do that than by watching a spectacular firework display?

Here are all the firework displays in UAE you need to know about

Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Zayed Festival – Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi

To help welcome in 2022, Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival is hosting a 40-minute fireworks display in an attempt to set three Guinness World Records in terms of volume, duration and form. There will even be a gigantic drone show using 2022 drones plus a concert and much more.

@zayedfestival

Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island will be hosting fireworks as we countdown to 2022. Additionally, there will be a concert featuring three of the popular stars from the region: Hussain Al Jassmi, Elissa and Balqees.

@almaryahisland

Yas Island

Come NYE, Yas Island will be echoing with the sounds of fireworks and sounds of cheers from an audience as they listen to the music of popular Bollywood singer Atif Aslam. The Pakistani pop star will be performing for the first time on Yas Island at Etihad Arena. The fireworks begin at midnight on December 31. Tickets and information on entry requirements can be found here.

@yasisland

Yas Bay Waterfront

Starting at 5pm, Yas Bay Waterfront will be home to a host of live entertainment. At night, there will be fireworks illuminating the night sky at the stroke of midnight. You can also watch fireworks on December 30 at 9pm.

yasbay.ae

Dubai

Burj Khalifa

The New Year’s Eve show at Burj Khalifa is titled Emaar’s Eve of Wonder and will feature fireworks and pyrotechnic displays. It will take place as the clock strikes 12 on December 31. If you’ve seen the show before, you know it’s mesmerising, but this year it has been taken up a notch with an electrifying laser show synced perfectly to match the choreographed water show at The Dubai Fountain. It will pay tribute to the achievements the UAE has accomplished over the past 50 years with a future look to the next 50. Do note, if you are attending, you need to register on the U By Emaar app to secure your spot.

You can watch the live stream here from 8.30pm.

mydubainewyear.com

Expo 2020 Dubai

The world’s greatest show will host Armin van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas on New Year’s Eve. It will be a 13-hour celebration starting at 5pm on December 31 ending at 4am on January 1. At 11.30pm Belgian DJ Dimitri Vegas will take to the stage in Expo’s Jubilee Park, and at midnight, the dome will have its own ‘ball-drop moment’ in Al Wasl Plaza with the first of two fireworks displays. Armin van Buuren will be playing from 1.30am followed by another huge fireworks display at 3am.

expo2020dubai.com

Global Village

Global Village will count down not once but eight times to welcome the new year with musical fireworks and cultural performances. It begins as early as 5pm when Australia welcomes in 2022 with daytime fireworks. The celebrations will continue culminating with a special show when the UAE welcomes in the New Year. Here’s the line-up: Australia at 5pm, Philippines at 8pm, Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm and Pakistan at 11pm, UAE at 12pm and finally Russia at 1am (on January 1, 2022). Do note, on December 31, Global Village is only open to ladies and families.

@GlobalVillageUAE

Atlantis The Palm

British pop star Robbie Williams to perform in Dubai on New Year’s Eve at Atlantis The Palm. The 70-minute performance will, at one point, be set to a backdrop of spectacular fireworks and mesmerising pyrotechnics. Only guests who are attending Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will get to see his exclusive performance. Prices start from Dhs4,950 for adults and Dhs2,950 for children.

atlantis.com

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall has an epic night planned for December 31 with over 20 acts throughout the night. Headline artists include Lebanese-Armenian music legend Guy Manoukian, Lebanese pop singer Yara, and French-Algerian singer and actor Faudel. There will be two huge fireworks displays at 9pm and midnight, plus performances from Mario Reyes from The Gypsy Kings Family, Hanine Y Son Cubano (Arabic Cuban), Mohamad Samih (Khaliji), Boogie Breeze (American pop) and SS.H.A.N.A (international pop). Visitors can also expect hourly showings of the popular IMAGINE laser, light and fountain show, between 6.05pm and 1am. Read more here on how you can score tickets to the event.

dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Bluewaters Islands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ain Dubai by Dubai Holding (@aindxbofficial)

At popular Bluewaters Island, a firework display and drone show is set to take place. You can book a ticket at Ain Dubai Seaside Plaza for a starting price of Dhs500 where you can enjoy food and beverages, live music and amazing vibes.

@aindubaiofficial

Al Seef

Old Dubai is bringing in the New Year’s with a firework display at the historic neighbourhood of Al Seef. Want to have some dinner while you soak in the dazzling show? There are plenty of restaurants to choose from, but make a reservation in advance.

@alseefdubai

La Mer Dubai

Buzzing beachfront destination La Mer is hosting a firework session at midnight where you can also enjoy delicious dining and some retail therapy to help put you in a good mood to bring in 2022.

@lamerdubai

Town Square Dubai

The popular neighbourhood, Town Square Dubai by Nshama is hosting kids activities, stage shows, a live DJ and fireworks to bring in 2022. The celebrations begin at 5pm.

@townsquaredxb

Sharjah

Al Majaz Waterfront

This popular destination in the cultural capital will have a 10-minute long firework display lighting up the sky on December 31. Located in the heart of Sharjah, visitors of all ages can also enjoy a meal at a number of restaurants and cafes. Get those reservations in now.

@almajazwf

Khorfakkan Beach

A special firework display will take place at Khorfakkan Beach plus some entertainment shows the whole family will enjoy. There will be plenty of restaurants where you can enjoy a meal, too. Get those reservations in quickly.

@khorfakkanbeach

Ras Al Khaimah

This New Year’s Eve, Ras Al Khaimah is aiming to set two Guinness World Records with a mesmerizing firework display. The first Guinness World Records attempt is for the ‘Most remote-operated multirotor/Drones launching fireworks simultaneously’. The second is for ‘Highest altitude multirotor/Drone firework display’. The firework theatrics part of the show will span an impressive 4.7-kilometre stage complete with dancing lights stretching from one side of the bay to the other. There will be music, both orchestral and modern, too.

Can’t head down to RAK? You can watch the live stream here.

raknye.com