If you are heading out on New Year’s Eve and using Dubai Metro, you’ll be glad to know that the public transport services will be extending their hours. Additionally, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the change in the timings to paid parking zones and other public transportation means including the Dubai tram and marine transit modes.

#RTA announced changes in the timings of its entire services during the Eve and holiday of the #NewYear2022.https://t.co/EKBpR9kQXi pic.twitter.com/U0NZgqy9Tz — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 29, 2021

Public transportation

Dubai Metro

The below applies to both the Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On Friday, December 31, the Dubai Metro will run from 8am to midnight and on Saturday, January 1, from midnight to 2.15am on Sunday, January 2. This means that the metro will run continuously from 8am on Friday morning to 2.15am on Sunday.

According to the new operating hours announced by RTA for 2022, on Sunday, January 3 the Dubai Metro will run from 8am to 1.15am (the following day).

Update: RTA has just announced that Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station will be closed from 5am on December 31 to 6am Saturday, January 1.

Dubai Tram

The Dubai Tram will also run continuously and will be in service from Friday, December 31 from 9am until 1am on Sunday, January 2.

On Sunday, new operating hours will follow meaning the tram shall be in service from 9am to 1am (the following day).

For all other means of transportation include buses, intercity buses and marine transport, head to this link here.

The transport authority also urged the public to abide by precautionary measures and wear face masks (covering the nose and mouth) while using public transport.

Public parking

With regards to public transportation, RTA announced all public parking spaces will be free on New Year’s Day, on Saturday 1st January 2022.

This does not apply to multi-level parking terminals.

RTA has also announced revised timings for its service provider centres (technical testing centres), customer happiness centres as well as driving schools and vehicle testing and registration centres. Visit this link here to know more.

RTA will also announce road closures and a traffic plan for New Year’s Eve at some point today. We will let you know as soon as have the information.

