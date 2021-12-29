Keep this in mind when you step out to celebrate the last day of 2021…

Excited about celebrating the New Year? Dubai has announced precautionary measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the emirate which you need to know about.

The precautionary measures are not there to stop you from having a good time but to safeguard the health of citizens, residents and visitors. It comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the meeting held on December 28, the committee highlighted that the ‘community’s stringent adherence to Covid-19 precautionary guidelines has been key to Dubai’s exceptional success in containing the pandemic.’

The rules are simple: Always wear your mask ensuring it covers your nose and mouth and observe social distancing measure. The rule applies to any event either is it indoors or outdoors.

The committee added that failure to wear a mask will carry a fine of Dhs3,000.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor stated, ‘Dubai has continuously monitored local and global developments to take the decisive action necessary to protect the community and implement precautionary measures outlined by local and international health authorities. Every member of the community should stringently observe the preventive guidelines in place, including wearing face masks and observing social distancing, to protect their families and others.’

Planning on catching the fireworks?

There are plenty of fireworks taking place around the UAE over New Year’s Eve.

In Dubai, the public can watch the fireworks from 29 locations across the city allowing everyone the opportunity to enjoy the celebrations in a safe, secure and socially distanced environment.