Ras Al Khaimah is lighting up the skies like never before…

This New Year’s Eve, Ras Al Khaimah is aiming to set two Guinness World Records with a mesmerizing firework display.

The first Guinness World Records attempt is for the ‘Most remote-operated multirotor/Drones launching fireworks simultaneously’. The second is for ‘Highest altitude multirotor/Drone firework display’. It may be a mouthful, but it will be quite the spectacle to watch.

The never-before-seen performance will take place on Al Marjan Island where a fleet of hundreds of pyrotechnic drones will take to the sky. It has taken over 5,000 hours of work and more than 15,000 fireworks effects will be used.

We’ve been told that the fireworks have been designed at European factories and hand handcrafted by historic fireworks families over the last few months. Extra-large shells, bright and changing colours, unique shapes will add to the splendour of the show.

The firework theatrics will span an impressive 4.7-kilometre stage complete with dancing lights stretching from one side of the bay to the other. To add to the grand display, there will be music, both orchestral and modern.

The show is set to last an impressive 12-minutes. Gates will open at 4pm so if you are planning on checking it out, make sure you’re there on time to snap up your spot.

Additionally, there will be family-oriented activities commencing from December 30. Visitors will be able to enjoy live music from a DJ, indulge in treats from food trucks, shop at a dedicated market area and more.

There will even be areas where you can camp with your family and friends and connect with nature.

In the last two years, Ras Al Khaimah has snapped up a number of Guinness World Records. In 2020, the city won the record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles for launching fireworks simultaneously’ and ‘Longest firework waterfall’. In 2019, the New Year’s Eve fireworks snapped up two records for the ‘Longest chain of fireworks’ and the ‘Longest straight line of fireworks’.

Can’t head down to RAK? You can watch it live here.

For more information and to keep up-to-date with the event, visit raknye.com