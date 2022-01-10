Sometimes you just need a weekend to take care of you…

Forget wild brunches and late nights, if you need that kind of relaxing weekend that nourishes your body and feeds your soul, there are lots of lovely relaxing things to do in Dubai, so enjoy some downtime to rest and recuperate.

Here’s our pick of 10 ultra-relaxing things to do this weekend…

Start the day right and enjoy breakfast with a view

Jones the Grocer has long been popular for its artisan menu and cheese and wine offerings, and the new West Beach branch is the perfect place to start your day with beautiful sea and Dubai Marina skyline views. On the menu you’ll find a traditional English breakfast, farmer’s breakfast, ‘classic benny’ and perfectly brewed coffees. Why not take a book and while away the morning basking in the mild January sunshine.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. facebook.com/jonesthegrocerthepalm

Cycle around the Dubai Marina

Cycle the 3.8mile stretch of the Dubai Marina and take in sights of some of its most iconic buildings, luxury yachts and twinkling waters. There are plenty of restaurants and outlets around to stop at if you get peckish. You can pick up a Careem bike at various stops along the marina. It’s cheap and easy to do, you just need the Careem app.

Luxuriate with a massage at home

Many of us are frazzled, so here’s something ace to try: mobile home spa services. You can turn your sitting room into a spa with new company Isla Vera. They offer a range of at-home massages, from Swedish and deep tissue to authentic Thai and all at really reasonable prices. A one-hour session costs Dhs289, while 90-minutes is prices at Dhs389. They’re on WhatsApp, too. Just call (052) 5304804.



islaverauae.com

Soak up the sun at a free beach

Known as one of Dubai’s best surfing beaches, Sunset Beach is just along the sand from Kite Beach, opposite Sunset Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road. It’s not as well known as Kite Beach, so if you head down early for a morning stroll, you’ll almost have the beach to yourself. It’s the closest you can get to the Burj Al Arab on a public beach though, so in the day expect to find tourists heading down to get a snap. And as the name suggests, the sunsets are particularly epic.

Sunset Beach, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 3. visitdubai.com/sunset-beach

Marvel at Miracle Garden

What’s more relaxing than a casual stroll marveling at flowers? One for the Dubai bucket list is definitely a trip to Miracle Garden. This incredible place features hundreds of flower displays in all sorts of different shapes and sizes, including a newly designed three-dimensional clock, a floating rock with a fountain, floral peacocks, as well as two floral exhibits inspired by favourite characters: a Genie and a flying magic carpet. Don’t forget to check out the iconic Emirates A380 (the world’s largest flower structure), the floating lady, teddy bear and more.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubailand, Dubai, for adults above the age of 12, it’s Dhs55 and for children in the age range of three to 12, it’s Dhs40. Book your tickets here.

Enjoy a long, leisurely lunch

Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy a long leisurely lunch. If you’re eating healthy, there’s no less than ten nutrient-packed salads on the menu along with dishes from around the world, as well as sandwiches, pizzas and more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, breakfast served daily, 7.30am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Hire a luxury electric boat

Leisure and sports company Costa Azzurra offers a luxury electric catamaran for hire, to let you sail the waters surrounding the Palm Jumeirah in style. Perfect for a romantic date, you can sit side by side in two comfortable seats under a shaded canopy and use the electric joystick to guide you smoothly around the waters. You can even listen to your favourite tunes as the catamaran is hooked up with bluetooth as well as radio.

Dhs100 per person for 15 minutes, or Dhs175 for 30 minutes. For two people, it’s Dhs250 for 15 minutes and Dhs350 for 30 minutes. Find out more here.

Paint and create whilst you sip your coffee

While at Sketch Cafe you can illustrate paper coffee cups while you catch up over a refreshing beverage. The space is split into two; one part studio and one part cafe, and is the brainchild of Emirati artist, Mattar Bin Lahej. If you’re just popping in for a bite to eat and a coffee, head to the studio where you’ll be given paints. paintbrushes and a paper cup so let your creativity flow freely.

Sketch Art Café & Sketch, Mattar bin Lahej Gallery, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 8am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 7am to 11pm (times vary between cafe and studio), Tel: (04) 271 2603 mattargallery.ae

Go paddle boarding

Get active with a spot of paddle boarding on The Palm Jumeirah. Do it with breathtaking views of the Dubai Marina skyline if you hire yours from Hydro Sports, which is located in front of Dukes, The Palm. The best time to go is sunrise when you really get an innate sense of peace. The 5am start might be a struggle, but it’s worth it. If you’re not an early bird, you can rock up at any time during the day.

hydro-watersports.com

Get back to nature at this gorgeous garden cafe

Seva is the name of beautiful Jumeirah Beach cafe and wellness centre formally known as ‘Life ‘n’ One’. Enjoy Seva’s plant-based dishes in the mantra-infused secret garden, where you’ll be able to connect with others, enjoy (or even write) a book, brainstorm or just day-dream. This is a wifi-free zone, so keep those phones away.You’ll also find workshops here such as yoga, meditation, bodywork, sound healing, energy medicine and more.

Seva, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, daily 8.30am to 8.30pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com

