From Monday, January 24…

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has confirmed that the emirate’s “public and private schools, universities, colleges and training institutes” will be permitted to operate a phased return to classrooms from next week.

Learning institutions in Abu Dhabi were placed on a home learning mandate at the beginning of the new January term as part of a cohesive programme of precautionary measures to keep children, teachers, education services staff and the general public safe from Covid-19, and its emerging variants.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved the gradual return to in-classroom learning for students at public and private schools, universities, colleges and training institutes in the emirate, as of Monday, 24 January, 2022. pic.twitter.com/8qK8n2Ug3y — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 19, 2022

The original remote learning order came into effect on January 3, 2022 and covered the period up until January 14, 2022. An extension was then issued for the week beginning January 17 up to January 21. The decision to end homeschooling emerged from in-depth risk assessments conducted by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee. This most recent communication will mean a “gradual” return to in-classrooms lessons for pupils.

Schools throughout the emirate of Abu Dhabi will advise parents of the reintroduction schedule.

Testing requirements before the return

On return for the new semester, all students will be required to obtain a negative PCR test result taken no more than 96 hours before the first day.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has also advised that the green traffic system will also be implemented for parents using the AlHosn app to enter educational facilities.

Images: Getty