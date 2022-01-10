We don’t like Mondays. Tell us why…

Having worked Sunday to Thursday for many years, Dubai residents have mostly managed to avoid the Monday blues. Since the weekends changed to Saturday and Sunday though, it’s got a few of us in a spin. If you’re feeling the Monday misery, fear not, we’ve rounded up a fabulous list of things to do to beat it.

Take a swing at Topgolf

Since it opened in January 2021, Topgolf Dubai has had no shortage of visitors taking a swing. It’s a one-stop fun shop with 96 climate controlled hitting bays and LED circular targets that light up when your ball hits them. It’s kind of like bowling but for golf and really is open to anyone of any ability. There’s also three restaurants and a games area.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 10am to 1am, Fri 10am to 2am, Sat 9am to 2am, Sun 9am to 1am, from Dhs130 per hour, per bay, pricing depends on day and time of visit. topgolfdubai.ae

Get creative

Combining coffee with creativity, Studio Paper aims to give guests a space to unleash their inner artist. Found near Al Safa Park, this creative corner offers access to tools and equipment to help you make your own mugs, posters, business card, stickers and more, all within a cafe-like environment.

Studio Paper, Al Safa 1, Dubai, cafe daily 8am to 12am, studio Sun to Thur 9am to 5pm. @studiopaper.ae

Swing from the treetops

Get ready to unleash your inner-Tarzan, with tree-climbing, rope-swinging, zip-wire and bridge-balancing activities that defy gravity at Aventura. The park is set in a beautiful Ghaf tree forest and it offers something for everyone, from the adventure park with 5 circuits and over 80 obstacles and zip lines, to mother and child mornings and educational nature walks.

Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park, Gate 1, Dubai, from Dhs95. Tel: (052) 178 7616. aventuraparks.com

Sweat it out

Blow away the weekend cobwebs and get those endorphins going with a sweat session at NRG Fitness. To start 2022 off with a bang, the gym is offering two free classes when a person buys one fitness class, all for Dhs110. Put aside those excuses and get your body moving.

nrgfitness.me

Book a staycation

What better way to beat the Monday blues than booking a stellar staycation? Book one at W Dubai – The Palm, which includes buffet breakfast at LIV restaurant for two adults, 25 per cent discount across all food & beverage venues, 25 per cent discount at AWAY Spa on massages, double dip at WET Deck: 3pm to 5pm, buy one get one free on selected beverages, sunset hour at SoBe: 5pm to 7pm, beverages starting at Dhs35.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. marriott.com

Dine at a hot new restaurant

Clay is the brand new Japanese-Peruvian restaurant that just opened at Bluewaters Island. Not only does Clay Dubai offer its visitors gorgeous indoor seating and a contemporary bar, there are four outdoor terraces with sea and Ain Dubai views. The food is as Instagrammable as the restaurant itself, so beat those Monday blues and tuck in.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Jazz up your lunchtime

Grab your work bestie and head to 99 Sushi, which is offering an impressive nine-course Omakase business lunch. ‘Omakase’ literally means “leave it with me”, so hand over ordering control to the kitchen, then sit back and enjoy a procession of nine courses of elegant Japanese cuisine, such as Kobe edamame, gyozas, nigiri, and more. The Dhs149 lunch is available Monday to Friday, from noon until 3.30pm.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, business lunch available Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 547 2241. 99sushibar.com

