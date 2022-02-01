Take in breathtaking views 250 metres above ground…

Prepare to be blown away (hopefully not literally) by breathtaking, unobstructed, 360 degree vistas of Dubai, at Palm Jumeirah’s brand new viewing deck. The Next Level can be found 250-metres above ground, at Palm Tower.

The opening of the brand new observation deck follows the successful openings of some of the hottest new venues in Dubai – all of which can be found at Palm Tower. From Aura Skypool to SushiSamba and The View (observation deck on the 52nd floor), the tower offers some of the best vistas of Dubai.

The Next Level, however, is literally taking things to, well, the next level. This viewing deck can be found sky-high on the 54th floor of the tower. Unlike The View, which has metal structures running all the way around, this new deck has a simple waist-high glass wall, meaning you can enjoy unobstructed views as far as the eye can see.

In true Dubai style, the grand reveal of the new deck didn’t come quietly. The deck was transformed into a skating rink for one day and Emirati figure skater, Zahra Lari, was dropped down from a helicopter before showing off her prowess on the ice in a series of stunts.

General tickets are priced at Dhs175 for adults and Dhs120 for juniors aged four to 12, featuring fast track access to Levels 52 (The View) and 54 (The Next Level) as well as a self-tour. There’s also a VIP experience, starting at Dhs325 for adults and Dhs145 for juniors aged four to 12. This package includes fast track access to The View on Level 52 and The Next Level, a guided tour and VIP lounge access where a house beverage or a bubbly drink, Arabic sweets and snacks are served.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, said: “Nakheel continues to push boundaries and introduce unique, record-breaking concepts that set Dubai apart as a world-famous destination. Following the overwhelming success of The View at The Palm, launched in April last year, we are delighted to take this experience to new heights by introducing The Next Level, adding a new dimension to what is already a highly popular, ‘must-see’ attraction. We look forward to welcoming visitors for an unrivalled experience that celebrates the spectacular feat of engineering that is Palm Jumeirah.”

The Next Level, Palm Tower, 9am to 10pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 12am Friday to Sunday. theviewpalm.ae

