Watch: Burj Khalifa welcomes the most beautiful building on earth

Culture
Aarti Saundalkar
Written by:
Aarti Saundalkar
3 hours ago

Mark your calendars…

The tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa stands tall at 828 meters and its LED screen is used to celebrate many occasions. And of course, the opening of the most beautiful building on earth –The Museum of the Future earns a spot on the gigantic display.

With just four days to go for the Museum of the Future opening on February 22, 2022, the Burj Khalifa illuminated itself to reflect the beautiful calligraphy that is seen on the facade of the museum. If you missed seeing it in person, the video was shared by the Museum of the Future on their official Instagram account.

 

Appearing in English and Arabic, the text on the Burj Khalifa read, ‘Welcoming the most beautiful building on earth’ followed by the date of the opening – the auspicious 2-2-22.

The Arabic calligraphy on the museum entwines around the entire structure. which is in the shape of an eye. and is made up of three quotes: ‘We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone.’, ‘The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it’ and ‘The future does not wait. The future can be designed and built today.’

Last week, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai posted a sneak peek on his Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Want to visit the Museum of the Future?

Visitors can now purchase tickets on the official website.

Tickets for individuals above the age of three are going for Dhs145 per person. Tickets for children under the age of three, Emirati senior citizens (above the age of 60) and people of determination (and one accompanying caregiver) can enter for free.

Snapped up tickets? Great, now, brush up on some of the Museum of the Future information before your visit.

museumofthefuture.ae

Images: Instagram stills 

Culture
