Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide to all the movies out in UAE this week.

Moonfall

The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda Fowler teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity.

Starring: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley

Genre: Crime (PG13)

A Journal for Jordan

Based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.

Starring: Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian

Genre: Drama (15+)

Last Survivors

A father raises his son in the wilderness in a post-apocalyptic world. After going out to get medicine for his father, the son defies his father and begins a relationship with a mysterious woman.

Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Benjamin Arthur, Mark Famiglietti

Genre: Sci-Fi (15+)

My Sweet Monster

Princess Barbara is secretly in love with Prince Edward. When the sneaky post clerk Weasel demands the king to marry him to Barbara, she flees. Sweet monster Boogey does everything in his might to help Barbara save the kingdom.

Genre: Crime (15+)

Genre: Crime (15+)

