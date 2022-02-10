Katsuya just opened at Hyde Hotel Dubai…

It’s no secret that Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a big fan of the city’s culinary scene. Whilst he’s well-known for popping up at some of the city’s coolest restaurants, he seems to have ramped it up of late.

The latest restaurant to welcome Sheikh Hamdan is new Japanese eatery Katsuya, which recently opened at cool new urban hotel, Hyde Hotel Dubai. The Crown Prince visited on Wednesday, February 9 to enjoy a meal with dishes created by Head Chef Pavel Nigai.

Slick Japanese restaurant Katsuya hails from L.A, with many other venues across the US, where it is often frequented by celebrities such as Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, and Brad Pitt. The original Katsuya Dubai could be found at Jumeirah Al Naseem, but it has now moved to its new location in Business Bay.

The eclectic new restaurant will serve up unique rolls, specialty sushi and sashimi platters, perfectly steamed dumplings and robata grilled meats. Signature dishes include the KatsuyaRoll, a mix of scallop, snow crab, yellowtail, tuna, salmon and avocado, wrapped in soy paper, sushi rice and cucumber served with a side of wasabi ponzu, and delicate Miso Black Cod.

Luke James, General Manager of Hyde Hotel Dubai said, “We are thrilled to welcome guests through the doors of Katsuya once again in the Middle East and deliver the sleek and laidback concept to both a returning and brand-new audience. Katsuya has historically changed the face of Japanese cuisine globally for nearly a decade and we look forward to continuing this legacy.”

Most recently, Sheikh Hamdan visited Palm Jumeirah’s SushiSamba and Aura Skypool with footballing legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. He also visited new hotel, 25 Hours, and dropped back in to Deep Dive Dubai , the record-breaking attraction that opened in Nad Al Sheba back in July.

Images: @katsuyahydedubai