One of our favourite arty parties debuts in a beautiful new spot…

Paint and grape nights have to be some of our favourite nights out. Getting all Renaissance on a blank canvas, good food, sophisticated grape selections, and just the best times with your favourite humans. It’s reasons like this that mean We Love Art — the Middle East’s No. 1 creative experience company — events usually sell out well ahead of their scheduled happening.

They recently ran a couple of their big grape and paint arty parties at the incredible venue of Louvre Abu Dhabi, but the location of their next event, still on Saadiyat Island — might be an even stronger brushstroke.

It’s taking place at Raclette Brasserie and Café on Thursday March 24, between 6pm and 9pm and is priced at Dhs390. Your package includes all your painting materials, two canapes and two glasses of grape (or four soft beverages).

Amateur art enthusiasts will be taking on, with a little help from the experts, a painting challenge of recreating the vibrant watery-skied masterpiece — ‘Quiet Sunset’ by Afremov. And whether your effort is fit to hang in a gallery or burn all trace of ever having existed, you’re able to take it home to do exactly as you wish with.

Raclette, with its own beachfront location, nightly dramatic sunsets, snazzy French jazz soundtrack, and interior aesthetics that are worthy of their own frame, really feels like the perfect choice for a grape and paint night.

Raclette Brasserie and Café, Thu March 24 6pm to 9pm, Dhs390. Tel: (056) 76 91 995, weloveart.com

Images: Provided/Instagram