All the big nights out in Dubai this week

Some huge acts are in town this weekend…

Friday March 25

Jason Derulo at Expo 2020 Dubai and Cue Dubai

American R&B superstar Jason Derulo is returning to Dubai on March 25 with not one – but two – performances in the city. He will first be performing at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage and fans don’t need separate tickets to see him perform, just a valid Expo 2020 ticket. There are plenty of Derulo fans in the city, so arrive early. If you miss his show at Expo 2020, the official after-party will take place at CUE lounge at Sheraton Grand on Sheikh Zayed Road, with a takeover from White Dubai from 10pm, with a setlist of acclaimed local DJs spinning ahead of Derulo’s performance in the early hours. Table reservations are essential for the exclusive after-party.

Jason Derulo, Expo 2020 Dubai and CUE lounge at Sheraton Grand, Dubai, March 25, free at Expo 2020 Dubai with a valid Expo entry ticket, after-party table reservations required. @cue.dxb

Sigma at Zero Gravity

Sigma is set to headline at Zero Gravity on March 25 for a special edition of Mermaids Ladies’ Night. The boys are no strangers to the city, having performed at Zero Gravity on several occasions before, and those who’ve seen them at the party hotspot know the energy they bring to every set. Tickets can be purchased from platinumlist.net.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 9pm to 3am, Friday March 25, Dhs249 early bird, Dhs299 regular, all-inclusive food and drink until midnight. Tel: (0)4 399 0009, @zerogravitydubai

Saturday March 26

Becky Hill, Rudimental and Sigala at Dubai World Cup

As well as all the on-track action at the Dubai World Cup, a trio of show-stopping performances will close out proceedings as Brit acts Becky Hill, Rudimental and Sigala headline the after-race concert. Headline act Becky Hill will be making her anticipated return to Dubai two years after she headlined at RedFest DXB. Next, award-winning Rudimental will perform followed by the night’s final performance by Sigala, the DJ and producer behind Easy Love, Came Here For Love, Wish You Well and Sweet Lovin, close out the show. Head to this link for a complete guide to the Dubai World Cup.

Dubai World Cup, Meydan Racecourse, 12pm onwards, Saturday March 26, from Dhs295. dubairacingclub.com

Peggy Gou at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

The legendary DJ behind tracks such as It Makes You Forget and Starry Night is back in Dubai, ready to play the new Soho Garden at Palm Jumeirah. Tickets are available on the door priced from Dhs250 or tables start from Dhs8,000 minimum spend.

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, Sat March 26, 10pm to 3am. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. @sohogardenpalm

Sunday March 27

Ne-Yo at Expo 2020 Dubai and White Dubai

Grammy award-winning American singer, songwriter and dancer, Ne-Yo, is set to make his return to Dubai with a huge show on Sunday March 27. The So Sick hitmaker will become the latest in a string of huge musical acts to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage. There’s no need to purchase tickets for the show, you’ll just need to be in possession of a valid Expo ticket and show up on the night. Ne-Yo is set to perform at 9.30pm. The official after party will take place at our favourite open-air super club, White Dubai. Leading up to Ne-Yo’s performance, expect a dazzling show from the acclaimed rooftop hotspot, with stunning choreography and entertainment warming up the crowd. Table reservations are essential for the exclusive after party.

Ne-Yo live, Sunday March 27, 9.30pm at Expo 2020 Dubai and 10pm to 4am at White Dubai. expo2020dubai.com, whitedubai.com

Anne-Marie at Global Village

British pop songstress Anne-Marie is set to perform in Dubai this weekend, taking to the stage at Global Village at 9pm on Sunday March 27. To gain entry to the gig, you just need to be in possession of a valid Global Village ticket, which are priced at Dhs15. Tickets can be purchased via the Global Village app and website. Anne-Marie is best known for smash-hits such as 2002, FRIENDS and The Greatest Showman’s Rewrite The Stars, which she covered with fellow British artist James Arthur. Not forgetting her number one hit Rockabye (featuring Sean Paul), with Clean Bandit.

Anne-Marie at Global Village, Dubai, 9pm, Sunday March 27, Dhs15. globalvillage.ae