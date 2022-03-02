Alserkal Avenue is a great spot to be when the sun goes down…

Alserkal Art Week is back from March 3 to 13 taking place at the ever-popular Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz. Visitors can expect over 20 new exhibitions to open at the cultural district’s cool contemporary galleries and much more.

The art festival is just one of the very many art events taking place in March in Dubai and if you love Alserkal Avenue, this is one event you got to check out. Want to check out more art events? There’s Art Dubai, Sikka Art Festival, and World Art Dubai.

Here are the top 3 cool things to see and do at Alserkal Art Week 2022

A Slightly Curving Place

Alserkal Arts Foundation is bringing the first ambisonic sound installation – A Slightly Curving Place to Dubai. Visitors are invited to come and listen (yes… listen) to the artworks within the exhibition. It pushes the boundaries of a traditional exhibition while embracing new technologies.

You can find the large-scale exhibition in Concrete. There will be a guided tour by Nida Ghouse, the curator when it opens on March 3 at 6.30pm.

Additionally, this exhibition will be accompanied by Coming to Know, a series of additional activations unfolding over Alserkal Art Week in response to A Slightly Curving Place. Expect conversations, discussions, workshops and more.

Explore the lanes under the moonlight

If you work nine-hour days (or more), you probably know the struggle to make it to Alserkal Avenue before your favourite gallery closes for the day.

Well, on March 8 this won’t be an issue as the exhibitions will remain open until 10pm allowing you to explore the lanes of the cultural district under the moonlight. If you haven’t visited Alserkal Avenue at night, the cultural spot radiates a cool vibe on a different level making it something you need to add to your to-do list.

Arrive as soon as you can, as there are more than 20 new exhibitions to check out. You may also have the chance to meet the artists and go on curator-led tours. Register here.

Collectors’ Salon

If you’ve hit a new high on your step count and are in need of a breather, head to the Collectors’ Salon.

The salon is presented by Omniyat and will offer visitors a bit of respite in between exhibition viewings. It will be a great place to socialise with your mates and meet other art lovers. The best news, popular restaurant, The Lighthouse will be serving up treats to get you all refuelled up.

The Collectors Salon will be open from March 8 to 13 from 10am – 10pm in Jossa by Alserkal (Warehouse 45).

Alserkal Art Week 2022, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, 10am to 10pm March 3 to 13, free to attend but registrations required for Alserkal Lates, Tel: (0)4 333 3464. @alserkalavenue

Images: Alserkal Avenue