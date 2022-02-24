One giant leap for the art world…

The first-ever official artwork will soon be placed on the moon within the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative created by artist and philanthropist, Sacha Jafri.

The artwork which will be sent to the moon has been created by the Dubai-based artist and was revealed at the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 23, 2022. It is titled ‘We Rise Together with the Light of the Moon’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacha Jafri 🙏🏻 (@sachajafri)

The work of art will be placed on the surface of the moon later this year by Spacebit and Astrobotic Technology Inc. The landing site where the artwork will be placed will then become a world heritage landmark preserved forever.

Jafri was recently awarded a Guinness World Record for ‘The Journey of Humanity’ – a work of art that scales 17,176.6 square feet. It sold for a record-breaking Dhs227,757,000.

This mission too will be one for humanity, put together by Selenian, a company specialising in the curation of art in space.

Spacebit and their partners have used an aerospace-grade aluminium gold plate as a canvas for the Jafri’s art to be fully resilient to the lunar conditions meaning, it will eternally be on the moon. The plate will be able to withstand extreme conditions and temperatures of between -173 degrees Celsius to +123 degrees Celsius.

Alongside this original artwork, a series of Jafri Charitable-NFTs created directly from his original piece will also launch alongside each stage of the mission. It includes the rocket launch entering the stratosphere, the earth circumnavigation, the moon sling-shot, the Moon landing, and the legacy of the eternal artwork on the Moon.

Similar to his previous philanthropic goal, this mission also aims to raise as much money as possible to aid four main concerns of our world: Health, Education, Sustainability and Equality. Jafri stated, ‘The placement of my heart artwork aims to reconnect humanity to: ourselves, each other, our creator, and ultimately to ‘The Soul of the Earth.’

@sachajafri