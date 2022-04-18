A fun list of things to do to add to your schedule…

Planning out your week? Make sure you add these great things to do in Abu Dhabi to your diary. It includes an iftar to try, checking out an Instagrammable cafe, shopping and much more.

Monday, April 18

Try the iftar offerings at Nolu’s Abu Dhabi

Head to the Khalidiya Branch during the Holy Month and break your fast with a delicious menu featuring Afghani favourites and classic Ramadan dishes. It will cost you Dhs199 per adult and Dhss99 for children aged six to 16. There’s a set menu available at the Al Bandar and Downtown branch which will cost you Dhs150 per adult and Dhs75 for children aged six to 16.

@nolusrestaurants

Take a swing for free at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club has organised a week packed with free activities as part of its ‘Community Week’. It begins today and ends on April 24 with different activities taking place every week. On April 18, it’s ladies’ day followed by a gent’s evening on April 19. On April 20, get access to the driving range where there will be a music activation, long drive competition and Trackman access and on April 21, you can learn to padel. Read more about the activities here. Don’t forget to make your bookings.

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, Yas Island. Tel: (02) 404 3004, yasacresgolf.com

Tuesday, April 19

Check out the lifestyle pop-up concept at Dalma Mall

Shoppers, take note. There’s a new pop-up at Dalma Mall during the Holy Month where you can shop for a number of Ramadan themed items from fashion to perfumes and accessories. It takes place from April 17 to 30 from 10am to 1am (the following day). There will also be an activities corner for kids and a live oud performance in the evenings.

Dalma Mall, Al Wazn Street, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 1am on April 17 to 30. Tel: (800) 3256 26255. dalmamall.ae

Check out some surreal art

Parthenogenesis is an exhibition created by three Dubai-based artists: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, and Hesam Rahmanian. The artists are known for their immersive, surreal projects, performances, paintings, and animations, which have been exhibited internationally, at multiple biennials and major museums. Parthenogenesis is their first solo show at a UAE institution and comprises several major new bodies of work. It’s free to visit and there are tours available from 2pm to 10pm.

New York University Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Marina District, Abu Dhabi, exhibition runs until June 12, free, Tel: (0)2 628 4000. nyuad-artgallery.org

Wednesday, April 20

Shop at a Ramadan Night Market

Need to have a walk around the capital after your indulgent iftar? Head to Yas Bay Waterfront for its’ Waterfront Nights. It opens daily at 8pm where you will find an arrangement of 23 stalls – all homegrown businesses. Want some more bites? There will be gourmet eats and treats to pick from including 1881, Burger Kitchen, Coffee Architecture, Soo Matcha, Chai on Wheels, Chunk and Chewy. It’s completely free to enter. Read more here.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, nightly from 8pm April 14 until the end of Ramadan, free to enter. @yasbayuae

Thursday, April 21

Sip coffee at Instagrammable La Maison Gateau

La Maison Gateau is pretty as a picture, and both the food and the interiors will look pretty cool on your ‘Gram. You can head here for breakfast and try classic dishes such as avo on toast, mushroom and cheese omelette, acai bowl and more. For lunch, you can pick from a number of delicious starters including salads, truffle fries, quesadillas, pasta, burgers, or share a pizza or platter with your friends. There are plenty of sweet treats plus hot and cold beverages to pick from.

@lamaisongateau