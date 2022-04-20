Music for the soul…

Classical music aficionados, you’re in for a real treat next month. The InClassica International Music Festival is back for its eleventh edition taking place at the stunning Dubai Opera showcasing renowned musicians from across the globe.

The four-week celebration of world-classical music performances and international collaboration will see a number of consecutive concerts taking place in the evening that will please both your ears and your soul. The music festival runs from May 8 to June 2 with ticket prices starting from Dhs180.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera by Emaar (@dubaiopera)

Expect well-known and popular classics and contemporary masterpieces including works by Verdi, Beethoven, Debussy, Mendelssohn, Strauss and Dvořák from 50 world-renowned soloists and 11 celebrated conductors.

Some of the names include Grammy Award-winning (who was also named Musical America’s ‘Instrumentalist of the Year’) violin legend Gil Shaham, Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition (2011) pianist Yeol Eum Son, violinist Fumiaki Miura – the youngest artist to win First Prize at the Joseph Joachim Hannover International Violin Competition and many more.

Three orchestras are also part of the renowned line-up: Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Berlin Symphony Orchestra and Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra. These esteemed musicians will be joined by notable maestros such as Dmitry Yablonsky, Conrad van Alphen, Gianluca Marciano, Marius Stravinsky, Gergely Madaras and Massimiliano Caldi.

You will also hear music by composer-in-Residence, Alexey Shor – a New York-based composer whose works have been performed in some of the most prestigious classical music venues in the world, including the Kennedy Center (Washington DC), Berlin Philharmonic (Berlin), Concertgebouw (Amsterdam), Gasteig (Munich), Wigmore Hall (London), Carnegie Hall (New York) and Vienna’s Musikverein.

For more information on the performances and to secure your tickets, visit this link here.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai, Dubai, May 8 to June 2, performance begins at 8pm, Tel: (0)4 440 8888.

Images: Supplied