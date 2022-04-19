Take a digitised sneak peek into the future…

In Dubai, we get snippets of the future almost on a daily basis. We see it when we pass the most beautiful building in the world – Museum of the Future, or hear of self-driving taxis, the list can go on.

However, Dubai isn’t the only city with dreamers thinking about the future. This is why the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) in Dubai had an open call for artists to send in their artistic visions of the future.

ToDA will narrow the applications down to ten artists whose contemporary artwork will be digitised and displayed at ToDA for an exhibition titled Digital Extravaganza from May 13 to August 31. Besides these artworks, you will also be treated to creations by four other world-renowned digital artists with their vision of the future.

ToDA has stated that the exhibition will take visitors on a multisensory narrative journey to unknown lands on planet earth and other galaxies to the Metaverse gallery.

If you want to deep dive into the art, it will be minted as NFTs and transformed into 3D assets ready for augmented reality and the ToDA’s Metaverse space.

The VR room will also have more immersive experiences where you become part of the story once you slip on the VR headset. You will become a protagonist in your own story which will see you riding along on an apocalypse horse in Jonathan Monaghan’s Out of the Abyss, reflecting upon conspiracies in a futuristic world in Refuge/Refuse created by Arnaud Laffond and more.

Additionally, the art space will also host its first digital model and visualisation of artificial intelligence SYNTI. The 3D holographic figure will be connected to a language bot that will discuss the exhibition and digital art with you.

Want to secure your spot in this futuristic exhibition? Book your tickets here.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, May 13 to August 31, 11am to 11pm, Dhs100 per adult and Dhs50 per child, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Images: Theatre of Digital Art