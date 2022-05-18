Get your tickets quick…

Theatre fans, you’re in for a treat as The 39 Steps is being brought to life at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue this weekend.

The 39 Steps is based on the 1915 adventure novel by John Buchan and Alfred Hitchcock’s movie of the same name. It is a two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat packed with nonstop laughs, an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance.

The stage adaptation of the award-winning film takes place from Friday, May 20 to 22 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. On Sunday, May 22, there is a matinee show at 2.30pm.

So, what’s the play about?

The story follows a Canadian civilian in London, Richard Hannay, who becomes caught up in preventing an organisation of spies called ‘The 39 Steps’ from stealing British military secrets.

But here’s the most interesting bit. The play has around 150, (The production team themselves couldn’t count them all) characters all of which are played by just a total of… five actors. That works out to around 30 characters (more or less) per actor.

Now that is, well quite frankly terrifying, but for the skilled actors, it’s whittled down to pure talent. The characters they play are quite eclectic, too. For example, one actor plays a Scottish farmer, a newspaper boy, a professor, a milkman and more. Told you, diverse.

Besides trying to memorise lines, they also need to get into character with the accents, have wardrobe changes and much more. And we’ve been told that this is nothing compared to what the actors and the production team are setting out to accomplish in this play.

Want to purchase your tickets?

Tickets are already on sale and are priced at Dhs100 per person. They can be purchased here. Remember, seats at The Junction sell out quickly and this is the first full-length English play in a long time, so, don’t wait too long to make those plans and book those seats.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, May 20 to 22, Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Images: The Junction Dubai