Hive’s Theatre Festival 2022 is back. The month-long theatre event is the largest children’s festival in the Middle East region, directed and produced by The Hive.

The Hive is a Dubai based performance arts school that trains children above the age of four. The plays you will see at this festival are all on novels by popular British novelist, Roald Dahl. You will see some of Dahl’s most popular works come to life in 25 plays performed over the weekends in June. They all take place at Zabeel Ladies Club in Oud Metha.

Take the full family along as it is free to attend. Reservations will be available on q-tickets.com soon.

Here are the plays you need to nab seats for.

Enormous Crocodile follows a horrid crocodile who plans to munch on children for his lunch. (Thankfully,) he meets vibrant animals that live there who think his plans to be the nastiest they’ve ever heard. This play is best for audiences above the age of four. June 4 – 12pm, 3pm and 6pm.

James And The Giant Peach follows an orphan boy called James who lives with his cruel aunts. He soon stumbles upon magic where he ends up befriending anthropomorphic bugs who live inside a giant peach, and together they embark on a journey of a lifetime. This play is also best for audiences above the age of four. June 5 – 12pm, 2pm, 5pm and 7pm.

Witches is about a young boy and his grandmother who have a run-in with, well… witches. The story takes you through a magical journey with twists and turns. Best for audiences above the age of seven. June 11 and 12 – 12pm, 3pm and 7pm.

Matilda follows the story of a girl who is an avid reader which makes her sort of an oddball in her family who just love to sit in front of the telly. The play follows little Matilda and her early experiences in school as she faces the most vicious villain to have ever lived – Ms Trunchbull. Expect comedy with a pinch of magic. A good play for children above the age of seven. June 18 and 19 – 12pm, 3pm and 7pm.

Tony and Grammy Award-winning play script, Dear Evan Hansen is about a high school student with social anxiety disorder. The audience will follow him on his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. It’s a play that is bound to start a much-needed conversation about mental health, so parents – be prepared. This play is suitable for children above the age of 13. June 25 at 1pm and 7pm and June 26 at 1pm.

