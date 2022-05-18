Will you be there?…

Miss the King of Pop and his fantastic music? You are not alone! While we do have CDs, cassettes (yes, some of us still have those lying around), the wonder of YouTube and all that – hearing it live on stage is a completely different experience.

Well, if you are a fan, Come Together with other moonwalkers to watch Michael Lives Forever: A Tribute to Michael Jackson.

Singer and composer, Rodrigo Teaser is heading to the Dubai Opera stage in September for two nights ready to perform a jam-packed set of Michael Jackson hits including Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Black or White and much more.

The dates to note are September 23 and 24. The show begins at 8pm on both days and prices start from Dhs295. According to the Dubai Opera poster, it will be the world’s largest homage to the King of Pop.

Besides music that will see your feet being a Slave to the Rhythm, there will be time-travelling choreography and costumes – yes, the ankle-length silver single striped trouser, standout jacket – the works.

‘But, how accurate can his performance actually be’ you ask? Well… Lavelle Smith – a dancer and choreographer of the King of Pop himself for a number of years now directs Rodrigo in his tribute. Rodrigo has also toured with Jennifer Batten, who was Michael Jackson’s former guitarist. So in short, pretty close to accurate. And judging by a few clips we’ve seen on @RodrigoTeaser Instagram account, he’s nailed Michael Jackson’s signature dance moves.

Want your tickets now? Beat It on over to dubaiopera.com to secure your seats.

Michael Lives Forever, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 8pm on Sept 23 and 24, prices start from Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: @RodrigoTeaser