An event filled with art, live music, and only the best vibes…

When it comes to arts and culture, Alserkal Avenue is the place to be in the city. The compound is packed with art galleries, homegrown cafes, performing arts spaces and more that draw in the culture vultures.

On May 21 and 22, the A1 Space will be particularly buzzing as the third edition of The Aura Art Fair returns. Aura Art is an art group created to recognize and support local creatives within the United Arab Emirates with a focus on art, performances and entertainment.

Aura Art Fair 3.0 will run from 1pm to 10pm. Tickets to the event cost Dhs35 per person while children under 13 can enter for free. You’ll need to be vaccinated to enter the venue.

What to expect at Aura Art Fair 3.0?

Aura Art Fair will feature over 60 vendors who will be showcasing a variety of clothes, abayas, jewellery and ceramics.

You will also see a number of artists displaying their artworks and paintings. See a piece you really fancy? The art is for sale so you will be able to purchase it and take it home. We’ve been told that most of the artists and creatives here are students or just starting out, so go show your support. If you want to showcase your own creativity, there will be live paid art sessions conducted by TheHue.

Music fans will be able to enjoy live music and if you remember the popular tv channel Spacetoon from the days of old, stick around for cover songs from popular cartoons by singer Mohammed X. At the outdoor cinema, you can watch Ponyo – a Studio Ghibli movie.

A1 Space, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, May 21 and 22, 1pm to 10pm, Dhs35 per person. auraartae.com

Images: Aura Art Fair