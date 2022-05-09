Add a visit to this beautiful garden to your calendar before it’s too late…

As the summer heat kicks in, Dubai Miracle Garden has announced that it will close its doors on Tuesday, May 31.

The unique outdoor destination is home to more than 150 million flower blooms, a variety of plant species from around the world, and grand flowers structures. So, if you’ve not visited this season yet, now is the time.

Why is it closing for summer? Dubai’s most floral space closes its doors over the summer for two reasons. One is the (hot) weather, and the second is planning and prepping for the next season.

Which brings us to another question you may have on your mind: If I have visited before, why do I need to visit again?

Well, with each new season, there is a new attraction within Dubai Miracle Garden to visit. This year, which is the garden’s 10 year anniversary, there’s a Smurfs Village to visit. You will be able to explore the Smurf’s home – a forest of mushroom houses, get photos of the Smurf topiaries (plant sculptures) and check out the Smurf activity area.

The Smurfs are small, blue creatures who live in a community of mushroom-shaped houses in their own harmonious village.

There are also new floral installations in this year’s edition including a three-dimensional clock, a floating rock with a fountain, floral peacocks, as well as two floral exhibits inspired by favourite characters: a Genie and a flying magic carpet.

Of course, the other popular floral masterpieces remain such as the iconic Emirates A380 the world’s largest flower structure, the floating lady, teddy bear and more.

Ticket prices

For adults above the age of 12, it’s Dhs55 and for children in the age range of three to 12, it’s Dhs40. Children under the age of three can enter for free. Don’t forget to carry your Emirates ID for validation. Book your tickets here.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

