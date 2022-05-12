The whole family will love it…

The leading and largest pet event in the Middle East, Dubai Pet Festival is back in town on Sunday, May 22. The event takes place at Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands, the waterfront souk and marketplace by Nakheel.

It’s free to attend so whether you’re a pet owner or just one big animal lover, make sure you pop on over. The one-day event takes place from 3pm to 10pm

What can you expect at Dubai Pet Festival?

Well, in short, plenty of fun. The festival has a jam-packed itinerary for pets including fun competitions, activities and informative programs throughout the day. See tails wag at the dog fashion show, dog training demonstrations, cat beauty contests, the cutest pup of all at the photogenic contest, a petting farm and even a ‘woof’ parade.

The festival combines educational and entertaining activities to help raise awareness on animal welfare and will educate visitors on all aspects related to pets. Owners will get to learn about the latest pet products, food, pet health and more.

Visitors can also take the little ones to the kids’ zone where there are a number of various games, slides and jumping castles as well as indulge in an array of food and drink kiosks.

Before you head over…

All pets will need to have their passports and vaccination report. They will also undergo a temperament assessment to see if they are a good boy or girl before they enter the venue. A red, yellow or green ribbon will be attached to their harness or collar which must be worn at all times inside the venue. Dogs will have to be on a leash at all times (no extendable leashes allowed).

The pet festival opens its doors to more than just dogs, so cats are welcomed too but in a cat carrier.

For further information, you can visit the official show website petfestival.ae

Images: Getty Images and supplied