What an absolute bargain this is…

From June 1, one of the city’s most luxurious beachfront hotels, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi will be offering city dwellers the opportunity to join them, for a ‘Day in Paradise’.

Paradise found

This daycay package includes access to the hotel’s seductive ensemble of five-star facilities between 10am and 6pm, including the pool and beach, a bottle of house wine or bucket of beer, and a gourmet sharing platter perfect for a spot of poolside snacking. All this for just Dhs208, kids under six are free and those aged between six and 12 gain access to amenities for Dhs60.

What’s on the platter?

Here we get to take advantage of the abundant world class Asian cuisine found in the various restaurants across the hotel. Enjoy crunchy fresh summer Vietnamese rolls; plump and aromatic lemongrass chicken thigh satay with a teriyaki and peanut sauce.

An ode to the ocean

In honour of World Ocean Day on June 8, the first 10 people to make ‘A Day in Paradise’ reservations (on the day) will be given a free Ocean Zen swim suit.

These stunning, limited-edition bits of swim kit were designed by environmental scientist Steph Gabriel, and were crafted from repurposed abandoned fishing nets and plastic bottles found in the ocean.

Made distinct by a flattering V-neckline and low scooped back — the inspiration for the aesthetic come from the Shangri-La Maldives marine conservation coral restoration program.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Makta, June 1 until September 30, 10am to 6pm daily, Dhs208. Tel: (02) 509 8555, restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Images: Provided