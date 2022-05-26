Stars on screen, stars up above…

Carrying the Warner Bros. name comes with a certain degree of entertainment expectation, but WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection By Hilton really does seem to be delivering on its titular promise to dazzle.

It’s minutes away from a trio of theme parks (Warner Bros. World, Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld); Yas Mall and adventure hub, Clymb are just down the road; the stunning collection of new eateries at the Yas Bay Waterfront development are conveniently adjacent; and quite unexpectedly — the hotel’s rooftop bar, The Overlook — offers absolutely stunning sunset views across Yas Links Golf Course, and a green arm of mangrove forest stretching towards the city skyline.

But it’s more than a launchpad for Yas Theme Park adventures, the hotel comes with an exciting collection of new restaurants and recreational facilities; it plays curator to a museum-load of props and exhibits from Warner Bros.’ vast entertainment dynasty; and with a generous schedule of character visits, it offers kids the opportunity to come face-to-face with costumed heroes.

And, one of its latest engagements — pool bar, The Matinee’s movie screenings adds another layer of cinematic magic to the collection offerings. Showing at 10am and 7pm daily guests will be able to dive in and chill out to a packed schedule of film greats from the extensive Warner Bros. library.

Titles include select entries in the Wizarding World franchise — Including Harry Potter capers and the more recent Fantastic Beasts saga. There are also appearances from the Justice League and Superman movies.

To go with this chilled-out viewing, there’s some pretty gourmet chewing available courtesy of The Matinee’s sparkling Mediterranean-inspired menu. And of course popcorn is available.

Access to these ‘dive-in’ movies is free — but it’s currently only available to hotel guests. The good news is that does also include those just dining there (and we can give you a few reasons why you should).

Yas Island. Tel: (02) 815 0000, hilton.com

Images: Provided