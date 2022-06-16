Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo…

If you have little ones who love Baby Shark and have it on repeat at home (and in the car, or… well, wherever you go..), this show is one to add to your list of things to do indoors this summer as Baby Shark is coming to Dubai.

He is heading to The Theatre in Mall of the Emirates for a fin-tastic adventure from July 7 to 17 for an experience the kids will never forget. He will be making a bubbly appearance with Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark and Pinkfong.

Tickets are available for purchase on Platinum List, Virgin Megastore, Book My Show and Ticket Folks for Dhs150 per person.

What can you expect from the experience?

Well, there will be plenty of fun activities that the whole family can partake in and of course, you can sing along to the notoriously catchy tunes. There will be themed games, art and craft workshops, trivia time (parents, we hope you were paying attention to your kids babbling), memory games and much more.

Children will be able to learn the dance moves to the Baby Shark song or hit the DJ decks and remix the iconic Baby Shark tune.

There’s also a mini show where you can sing and dance along with the Shark family and Pinkfong in Octopus Land.

Of course, you won’t leave the venue without having a chance to meet and greet Pinkfong and Baby Shark and you can enjoy plenty of colourful photo opportunities with them, too.

This experience is brought to you by Art For All in partnership with The Pinkfong Company, the company behind the global phenomenon Baby Shark, and EventBox.

The Theatre, Mall Of The Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, July 7 to 17, Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0)4 299 2282/ (0)50 800 5074, artforall.ae

Images: Supplied