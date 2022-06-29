Book your seats now…

Jetting into Dubai over the summer? If you’re travelling via Emirates Airline, you can get free tickets to three top attractions in UAE.

From July 1 to September 30, 2022 all passengers travelling to Dubai can avail of a free ticket to At The Top, Burj Khalifa where they can take in the stunning Dubai cityscape. Burj Khalifa tops the list of most-searched-for bucket list experiences, so if you’re in Dubai it’s one attraction you don’t want to miss.

You will also get free tickets to see The Dubai Fountain. But you won’t be standing amongst the hundreds of visitors who stop by to see the show daily. You will get tickets to view the iconic dancing fountains while standing just nine meters away on a floating platform.

Finally, since you are in the UAE, you may as well spend a day in Abu Dhabi and see the Louvre Abu Dhabi where you can spend time soaking in a number of masterpieces. And you can see it for free, all thanks to Emirates.

How much are you saving? Well, A quick calculation of the total costs of tickets adds up to Dhs500 for three attractions, and if you are a family of four, that’s a saving of nearly Dhs2,000.

How do I claim my free entry tickets?

Okay, so you got your tickets to Dubai for travel between July 1 and September 30, 2022, here’s what you do next.

Send an email to emiratesoffer@emirates.com with:

Your booking reference – this is a combination of six letters and numbers next to your name on your ticket

Your arrival date

The names of the passengers in your booking (all need to be under the same booking reference)

Your complete phone number and email address – Emirates will use these contact details to send through the unique codes which you will need to enjoy free entry to the attractions – so make sure you have access to them.

Do note, on the Emirates website, the airline said booking dates could vary by region and advised passengers to check the offer’s terms and conditions.

Images: Emirates Airline and Unsplash