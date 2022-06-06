6 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: June 6 to 9

Add these things to do in Abu Dhabi to have a fun week…

Want to upgrade your dull schedule this week? Take a look at the list of things to do in Abu Dhabi below and get to planning.

Monday, June 6

Check out a cool homegrown art exhibition

At a time of ‘re-normalisation’ after more than two years of pandemic living, seven UAE-based artists respond to the post-pandemic zeitgeist: memories of an invisible virus that forced us to disconnect, coupled with a quest for a rebalancing connection between ourselves and the external world. This exhibition is split between two galleries: Etihad Modern Art Gallery and Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Etihad Modern Art Gallery and Manarat Al Saadiyat, daily until June 17, free. @disconnect.reconnect

Cool down with a special summer drinks menu

Laung by Peppermill has introduced a special summer concoctions menu with a number of handcrafted mocktails with a nod to India. You can pair your thirst-quenching drinks with your fine dining experience. There’s ‘sun downer’ which is a combination of orange and pineapple juice with a touch of grenadine, a ‘virgin sangria’ which is a mix of fresh fruit juices and healthy diners can opt for ‘green rabbit’ which is an immunity booster combining fresh carrot and mango. Read our review of Laung by Peppermill here and see what you have to look forward to. Each drink cost just Dhs29 and the menu will be available only until September 1.

Level 1 Nation Towers Mall, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 11pm, Tel: (0)2 886 8877, @laungbyppm_uae

Tuesday, June 7

Try the Thai Business Lunch deal at Silk & Spice

Meeting colleagues or a business partner over lunch? Head to Silk & Spice at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. For a price of just Dhs99 per person, you can tuck into a two-course menu or if you have a little extra time, pay Dhs125 for a three-course menu. It takes place from Tuesday to Sunday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Book here.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East Capital Plaza Complex. Tel: (0)2 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Spend the night with a loved one at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi Cool down with a romantic moonlight swim at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi. You’ll get to enjoy some beautiful views of Al Reem Island and spend the night being pampered with a loved one with three hours of unlimited bevvies for just Dhs159. DJ Eldar Stuff will provide the music for your tranquil evening. The deal takes place on Monday and Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm. Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Makers District, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Mon and Tue, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)56 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Wednesday, June 8

Head on over for a fine grape and cheese night

Paradiso is a new Yas Bay venue and is a must-visit if you love an unbeatable pairing of grape and wine. It runs for five days during the week (Sunday to Thursday) with two packages to choose from. The basic gets you a cheese board with three glasses of grape for Dhs150, or you can opt for the two-hour package (yes, unlimited wine and cheese) for Dhs275. Expect fine aged cheeses and grape varieties from France’s Cote du Roussillon and Planeta Sicilia from Italy.

Paradiso, Pier 7, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur 5pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi

Thursday, June 9

Scrub up good for your weekend plans

Whether it’s a dinner or a lounge you’re heading to after work hours on Friday, scrub up to look your very best the day before at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel. The cooling spa refresher spa offer this summer combines a yoghurt and honey mint yoghurt scrub followed by a cooling stone massage. It cost Dhs690 per minute for the 90-minute massage. Book your appointment on 056 1887658 or email easternmangroves_spa@anantara.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Eastern Mangrove, Abu Dhabi, Dhs690 per person, Tel: (0)56 188 7658, anantara.com

Images: Supplied and Social