Not in the office? The best cafes and restaurants to work from in Dubai

Restaurants and beach clubs

Baby Q

If you need a little (or a lot) of caffeine to power you though your working day, check out Baby Q, the cool bar and restaurant found on floor 43 of Media One Hotel. As well as the fantastic views, you can enjoy unlimited tea, coffee and WiFi when you work from here.

Baby Q, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 1am, Fri 4pm to 1am, Sat 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. @babyqdubai

Jones The Grocer

For blissful beach views, take your laptop and notepad down to Jones The Grocer on West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. You’ll always find people working from here, and it’s got plenty of charging sockets and cute booths to accommodate. There are plenty of coffees, breakfast and lunch options on the menu so you won’t go hungry. You’ll also find plenty of other branches of Jones The Grocer around the city, from Emirates Golf Club to Dubai Mall.

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs & Fri 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. @jonesthegrocer

McGettigan’s JLT

If you like to end your working day with a tipple, McGettigan’s JLT has made it even easier for you, with the launch of its brand new working space. The office has seating for up to four people plus a sound-insulated room so you can still take private calls without the risk of being caught ‘out of office’. A two-hour session will cost Dhs499, including a beer unit providing eight litres of beer.

McGettigan’s, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs499. mcgettigans.com/the-office

Phileas Fogg’s

Phileas Fogg’s is the casual new venue that offers its visitors some cracking golf course views and plenty of great deals. There’s a vast food and drinks menu, offering something for everyone, but if you’re working from there during the day, we recommend checking out the brand new sandwich menu. There’s plenty of options from roast beef to a club or fish finger sandwich, priced at Dhs65, or add a soft drink, priced at Dhs85 all-in, or a house beverage, Dhs99 all-in.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

Reform Social & Grill

If you’ve been in Dubai a while, you’re bound to be familiar with popular British gastropub, Reform Social & Grill. Whether you bag a seat indoors or out on the terrace, it’s a super-relaxing spot to work from. When you’re hungry, enjoy a range of classic British dishes, from breakfast sandwiches to a Ploughman’s platter.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, open 8an to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

For awesome Dubai Marina views, check out The Scene by Simon Rimmer. The best spot to work from is outside on the wrap around terrace. On weekdays, you can enjoy a Business Lunch deal with two courses for Dhs75 and three courses for Dhs99.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri & Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

Cafes

Boston Lane

This quirky coffee shop in Al Quoz was designed with Melbourne’s coffee culture in mind (it’s owned by Australians too, naturally). It’s got an awesome Aussie-inspired menu, but we definitely recommend trying one of the innovative toasties for that warm fuzzy tummy feeling.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

Ciao Bella

Cafe M in Media City recently had an Italian makeover and is now known as Ciao Bella. You’d be hard pressed to find a day during the week that it isn’t filled with city workers, casual meetings and open laptops. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with some great deals. Try the ‘Bella Bites’ business lunch runs from 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday, with a medium pizza, salad and a drink for Dhs69. Oh, there’s valet parking too.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, open daily 7am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Cafe Rider

You don’t need a motorcycle license to enter this cool cafe in Al Quoz, the friendly staff there welcome everyone. Brush past the slick motorcycles parked outside, and walk into a huge two-storey warehouse space, where you can choose between the leather armchairs or the regular dining area to enjoy a freshly cooked breakfast (check out the Rider’s Breakfast Wrap) and locally roasted coffee to power you through your work day.

Cafe Rider, Warehouse 7 14 C St, Al QuozAl Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, Sun to Wed, 8am to 8pm, Thursday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 321 4411. caferider.com

Coffee Club

Coffee Club definitely has that homely working-cafe sort of vibe. There’s plenty of them dotted around the city but we love the one at Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah which sits overlooking the idyllic Al Ittihad Park, with plenty of Palm Trees and an exercise track. If you’re looking for something healthy to eat, try the roasted pumpkin and goat cheese salad.

@thecoffeeclubme

Friends Avenue

Located in JLT, Friends Avenue will have you feeling like you’re working from a little cafe in London somewhere. There’s a great healthy breakfast menu with avocado and eggs in abundance, so it’s a good place to start off your working day.

Friends Avenue, Ground Floor, Fortune Executive Tower, Cluster T, JLT , Dubai, daily 7am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 554 5813. friendsavenue.ae

Nightjar at Alserkal Avenue

This buzzing spot in the popular cultural neighbourhood of Dubai nabbed the Highly Commended All-Day Dining award in our What’s On Dubai Awards 2021. It’s the highly-caffeinated, quick-beating heart of the coffee scene with brews on tap. It also serves up some seriously cool dishes for that well deserved lunch break between emails.

@nightjar.coffee

One Life Kitchen and Cafe

There’s an ultra-cool vibe at One Life Kitchen and Cafe. Based in Dubai’s Design District, the spaces bright and airy with a sort of industrial-meets-nature aesthetic. As well as an all-day breakfast, it serves up a huge selection of salads and hearty sandwiches such as a classic tuna melt.

One Life Kitchen and Cafe, Building 5, Dubai Design District, open 8am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 513 4727. @onelifedxb

La Parisienne

This delightful little cafe is a real hidden gem. Located in Al Wasl, the space is quiet and relaxed – perfect for getting those creative juices flowing. The food is excellent, from Instagrammable and oh-so-tasty French pastries to freshly baked bread, fresh salads and some seriously delicious burgers.

La Parisienne Bakery Restaurant, Shop 8, Lamar Mall, 57 Al Wasl Rd, Dubai, open 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 380 7137. la-parisienne.ae

1762 Stripped

For those in the know, this is one of the coolest cafes in JLT. The interior features contrasting wood and steel, which creates a modern but cosy vibe – and there’s an upstairs too for when it gets busy. It’s a great place to go if you’ve got a work-lunch meeting and there’s free parking too.

JLT One, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 12am. Tel: (800) 1762. 1762.ae

Revo Cafe

If you’re looking for pretty views and loads of light to get you in the creative working mood then head to Revo at Anantara The Palm for its floor to ceiling windows that look out across the sea. Make sure to have one of their delicious ‘blondies’ with your coffee – you won’t regret it.

Revo Cafe, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 8am to 10.30am. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

The Lighthouse (Design District)

If you live and work around Dubai’s Design District then you might be familiar with the The Lighthouse, the concept store featuring food, design and cool shops. Its self-named cafe is as bright and airy as you can probably imagine, and provides a great environment for those who need to get their creative juices flowing. There’s also now secondary outposts at Nakheel Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

The Lighthouse, Building No.6, Dubai Design District, Dubai, open 8am to 4pm, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 422 6024. thelighthouse.ae/kitchen

