New films to watch in cinemas this week: June 10 to 16
So many films to pick from…
Planning on spending your week munching on popcorn or nachos and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE this week.
Official Competition
Starring: Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez
Genre: 18 (TBC)
Pursuit
Starring: Emile Hirsch, John Cusack, Nick Benseman, Barry Hanley
Genre: Action (18TBC)
Lightyear
Starring: Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer
Genre: Animation (PG)
Shut In
Starring: Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt, Charlie Heaton and Jacob Tremblay
Genre: Thriller (15+)
Project Gemini
Starring: Egor Koreshkov, Alyona Konstantinova, Samoukov Kostya
Genre: Adventure (18TBC)
Off Season
Starring: Jocelin Donahue, Joe Swanberg, Richard Brake
Genre: Horror (18TBC)
Naked Singularity
Starring: John Boyega, Bill Skarsgard, Olivia Cooke
Genre: Crime (18TBC)
