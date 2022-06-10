So many films to pick from…

Planning on spending your week munching on popcorn or nachos and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE this week.

Official Competition

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this sharp comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride.

Starring: Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez
Genre: 18 (TBC)
Pursuit

Detective Breslin crosses paths with Calloway, a ruthless hacker who’s trying to save his kidnapped wife from a drug cartel. When Calloway escapes from police custody, Breslin joins forces with a no-nonsense cop to reclaim his prisoner.

Starring: Emile Hirsch, John Cusack, Nick Benseman, Barry Hanley
Genre: Action (18TBC)
Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. To infinity and beyond!

Starring: Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer
Genre: Animation (PG)
Shut In

Mary Portman is a widowed child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural Maine. The horrific car accident that killed her husband also left her 18-year-old stepson Stephen bedridden, leaving him completely dependent on her. When one of Portman’s young patients vanishes without a trace, she becomes convinced that the boy’s ghost is now in the house as a dangerous ice storm starts to wreak havoc outside.

Starring: Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt, Charlie Heaton and Jacob Tremblay
Genre: Thriller (15+)
Project Gemini

A sci-fi thriller about a space mission sent to terraform a distant planet. However, the mission encounters something unknown that has its own plan for the planet.

Starring: Egor Koreshkov, Alyona Konstantinova, Samoukov Kostya
Genre: Adventure (18TBC)
Off Season

Upon receiving a mysterious letter that her mother’s grave has been vandalized, Marie quickly returns to the isolated offshore island where she’s buried. Just as she arrives, the island closes for the season as the bridges get raised until springtime. Left stranded, Marie soon realizes that something is not quite right as she has one strange interaction after another. She must now unveil the mystery behind her mother’s troubled past to make it out alive.

Starring: Jocelin Donahue, Joe Swanberg, Richard Brake
Genre: Horror (18TBC)
Naked Singularity

Casi is a promising young New York City public defender whose idealism is beginning to crack under the daily injustices of the very justice system he’s trying to make right. Doubting all he has worked for and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, he is pulled into a dangerous, high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable former client in an effort to beat the broken system at its own game.

Starring: John Boyega, Bill Skarsgard, Olivia Cooke
Genre: Crime (18TBC)
