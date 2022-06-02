We’ll have what he’s having…

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is well-known for his love of Dubai’s restaurant scene. He was spotted at L’Amo Bistro Del Mare at Dubai Harbour at the start of May and over the past ten days, the Crown Prince visited two other hotspots in the city.

Clay

Sheikh Hamdan was spotted dining with friends and family at the slick Japanese-Peruvian hotspot at Clay at Bluewaters Island on May 23.

The Crown Prince, affectionately known as Fazza, was snapped dining indoors with his troop amongst the Japanese and Peruvian inspired interiors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Dubai (@clay_dubai)

The restaurant posted a photo of Fazza on its Instagram page with the caption ‘We are honoured and privileged to have HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visit us. We hope and look forward to having him back another day.’

If you want to dine at the Sheikh Hamdan approved restaurant, you will tuck into ‘Nikkei’ cuisine. Nikkei is the name of the group of Japanese people who settled in Peru over one hundred years ago. The dishes combine flavours and inspiration from both cultures.

La Maison Ani

Sheikh Hamdan was snapped up at La Maison Ani at Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall earlier this week on May 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Maison Ani by Chef Izu (@lamaisonanibychefizu)

The caption posted by the restaurant on its Instagram states, ‘It was a complete honour and privilege to host The Crown Prince @faz3 at La Maison Ani by Chef Izu. The first of many visits we hope.’

Chef Izu Ani said, ‘We are so grateful to Sheikh Hamdan for joining us for lunch today. It is an honour and a privilege to have welcomed His Highness to try our cuisine and experience our latest concept. His vision inspires us all to keep going and keep moving forward and I am truly thankful for all of his support.’

The homegrown restaurant and lifestyle concept is influenced by Chef Izu’s love of travel and the restaurant encompasses the cultures and cuisine that have shaped his creativity.

Want to dine like a royal? Other Sheikh Hamdan-approved Dubai restaurants include The Maine Land Brasserie, SAL, Nammos, Czn Burak, Alici and more.

Images: Instagram and supplied