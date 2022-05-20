We can’t handle the cuteness…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai brought joy to the nation last year when he announced the birth of his baby son and daughter, Rashid and Shaikha. Now, in the blink of an eye, we’ve reached their first birthday and Sheikh Hamdan, or Fazza as he is affectionately known, can’t believe how quickly the time has passed either.

In an adorable snap, the doting father looks overjoyed as he held his twin babies when they were newborns. Both snuggled in white blankets, with cosy matching hats, the pair slept soundly in the arms of their proud Dad. “Feels like just yesterday this picture was taken. It’s been one year today. Happy birthday Rashid & Shaikha and to all the children of the world,” he wrote in the caption.

We’ve been lucky enough to catch a few glimpses of the cute pair as they experienced their first year of life, from being taken care of by their Grandfather, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; to visiting Godolphin stables in England; and even receiving gifts from Hollywood star Will Smith.

It’s fair to say that the young pair share Sheikh Hamdan’s love of animals too, as they’ve been on some no-doubt VIP tours of Fazza’s own stables and zoos.

We can’t wait to watch them grow up even more…