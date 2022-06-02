Lend a helping hand…

There’s a day for nearly everything you can possibly think of these days – you know what we’re on about, days like National Burger Day, International Cheesecake Day and so on. But the ones we can strongly stand by are the days that help focus attention on helping save our beautiful planet.

On June 8, it’s World Oceans Day – a day to remind everyone of the major role the oceans have in everyday life and how our actions impact the ocean. Stepping up to the plate to help make a big impact in a small way here in Dubai is Surf House.

The centre has big fans here in the UAE’s surf community and on Saturday, June 11 the hip surfer’s hangout spot is calling the community together to make waves in a very different way.

They are hosting a beach clean up in the evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm to rid Sunset Beach of as many cigarette butts as possible.

Although the cleaning crew do their best to keep our beaches clean, it is the used cigarette filters that end up getting buried in the sand and escape their notice. And its up to us to lend a helping hand.

Surf House Dubai has teamed up with @Goumbook and their #SaveTheButts campaign with an aim to pick up 10,000 pieces of cigarette butts to protect the last surf beach in Dubai.

Once all the cigarette butts are collected, Surf House Dubai will turn them into a Cigarette Surf Board with the help of local UAE board manufacturers SWS board Technology.

If you wish to come together as a community to help, register for free here. Show up at Surf House at 5pm and collect your beach clean up kit. As a thank you, the Surf Board team will give you a free coffee or tea at Single Fin Cafe.

For more information, you can WhatsApp the cool Surf House Dubai at 050 504 3020.

