Sing along if you know the tune…

We’ve always felt that being good at karaoke is kind of like playing a videogame with all the cheatmodes on, but in all honesty — when you do get those talented singers on the mic at a karaoke night, it does mix it up and rarely registers as unpleasant to listen to.

And whatever side of the karaoke divide you line up pon, whether you’re tone deaf but enthusiastic or you genuinely have what it takes to get the Simon Cowell nod and proceed to the judge’s houses — you have an open invite to attend the Up & Below rooftop karaoke night this, Saturday June 25.

It’s being run by masters of the craft, The Karaoke Crew, starts at 9pm and entry to the event is free all night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Karaoke Crew (@thekaraokecrew)

So come on down and channel your inner Cher, hit peak Weeknd, swing your pelvis like and on-topic Elvis, sing like Sting and make those speakers shake like a bomb track from Drake. And one of our favourite parts of doing karaoke right now is that because of TikTok, the youngsters are actually vibing to (remixes of) the golden oldies.

Because this is all going down at the insanely good value rooftop soiree spot, Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi — there are always some electric deals on drinks and dining.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Sat June 25 from 9pm, free entry. Tel: (056) 491 7484, @thekaraokecrew

Images: Provided/@aldophotozz via Instagram