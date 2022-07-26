If you have some spare cash lying around…

If you ever wanted a fancy license plate, take note as RTA is bringing back its well-known vehicle plate online auction. Now in its 68th edition, the auction will be spearheaded by premium and sought-after plate numbers O260 and V1102.

The auction will provide buyers with a shot at 350 quality ‘fancy number’ plates with codes such as H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z up for grabs. The coveted numbers are only for private cars. Plate numbers will range from three to five digits.

Registration for the event opened yesterday, July 25. Bidding starts on Monday, August 1 at 8am and will continue for five days.

The selling of license plates in this auction is subject to 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque of Dhs5,000 to RTA, and pay a non-refundable participation fee of Dhs120.

What have previous auctions looked like?

In April, Abu Dhabi’s exclusive ‘2’ car plate sold for Dhs23.3 million at a charity auction for a global free meals campaign. A total of Dhs111m was raised for rare licence plates, as well as exclusive mobile phone numbers. Proceeds from the Most Noble Numbers event went to the One Billion Meals initiative to provide food for people in need in 50 countries during Ramadan and beyond.

The RTA sold 100 plates and raised Dhs36.55m at a previous auction in December last year.

Plate Z31 was sold for Dh2.82m and V10000 for Dhs920,000 while W500 and O66666 each fetched Dhs840,000.

How are base prices decided?

Plates are valued based on specific factors such as the emirate, the letter and the number. Earlier letters and smaller numbers are generally more desired, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi plates ranking the most expensive. Special number patterns are also coveted. Many drivers will bid higher for numbers with sentimental value, and you can request to be notified when your favourite plate comes up on Emirates Auction.

Payment for participation can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via rta.ae or via the Dubai Drive app.

Images: RTA and archive