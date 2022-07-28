Put bat to ball later this year…

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament has been moved from Sri Lanka to UAE. The decision to move the tournament out of Sri Lanka was initiated due to the ongoing political turmoil in the country.

“Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to UAE,” a release from the ACC read.

What does Sri Lanka have to say?

“We were really looking forward to hosting our Asian neighbours in Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated Asia Cup,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva said. “While I fully stand by the ACC’s decision to shift the Asia Cup to UAE considering the current context and magnitude of the event, SLC will work closely with the ACC and the Emirates Cricket Board to ensure that we still have an exciting edition of the Asia Cup.”

This year’s Asia Cup is set to be hosted in the UAE, from 27th August 2022 to 11th September 2022. Click link to read more: https://t.co/0PRCkolGeq#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #UAE pic.twitter.com/4gcvsoj6xa — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) July 27, 2022

When is the tournament?

This year, the Asia Cup will run from August 27 to September 11, 2022. It will be the first edition since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

How does it work?

The six-team Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format this year. UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round with the winner joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the main tournament. Qualifiers are set to be played from August 20, 2022.

Where can the matches be in the UAE?

UAE has three major stadiums that may play host to the Asia Cup 2022. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Sports City Cricket Stadium in Dubai and Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

Who won the last one?

In 2019, India lifted the Asia Cup trophy. They will be making a comeback to defend their title.

Images: Cricinfo and Getty Images