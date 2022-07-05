City stays, far-flung destinations and mini-breaks await this Eid…

Eid al Adha is just around the corner and if you’re looking for a destination to enjoy over the four-day weekend, here are the best international travel deals…

Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives

Located on a pristine private coral island in the North Malé Atoll, this famed eco-resort is offering a special ‘Gili Goes Surfing’ summer package for four nights. It includes a three-day surf programme for beginners with complimentary daily yoga, paddleboarding and breakfast and dinner for just over Dhs11,000.

gililankanfushi.com

Quy Nhon, Vietnam

With 3,000 km of golden coastline, Insta-worthy Indochine architecture and the freshest of flavours, Vietnam is always ready for exploration. In south central Vietnam, where crystal-clear waters lap the sandy shore, Avani Quy Nhon offers oceanfront stays starting from Dhs490 with additional savings and cool perks for direct bookings. Known as Vietnam’s seafood capital, Quy Nhon is well supplied by the nearby fishing villages, promising many delicious discoveries.

Avani Quy Nhon, from Dhs490 per night. avanihotels.com/ en/quy-nhon

Paris, France

During the summer, Paris seemingly transforms into a near-constant street party, with free music, festivals, overflowing café terraces and rooftop bars, riverside beaches, and sporting

events marking the season. Head there with the family during Eid and if you stay at the Sofitel Paris Baltimore Tour Eiffel, you can enjoy a 50 per cent off a second adjoining room, or 25 per cent off the flexi rate.

Email: vanessa.boismard@sofitel.com

Seminyak, Bali

With its legendary beach club-scene and idiosyncratic spirituality, Bali is the complete package of verdant interior, a magical culture, roaring surf and blazing sunsets. The ritzy Avani Seminyak offers a choice of suites and villas, both with private pools, with Seminyak’s stunning beach only a five-minute walk away. Local fashion boutiques and eateries are impeccably stylish and promise many a happy hour spent shopping for chic beachwear and toasting the setting sun. Resort packages start from Dhs770 with flexible cancellation options.

Avani Seminyak, from Dhs770 per night. avanihotels.com/en/seminyak-bali

Koh Samui, Thailand

For a luxurious island escape, Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort in Thailand is the perfect tropical hideaway. Nestled along the curved north end of the famous Chaweng Beach, the resort features modern Thai-style rooms and villas with private balconies, an outdoor infinity pool overlooking the ocean, and four international dining options. Rates start from Dhs2,390 for three nights, and includes breakfast, airport transfers, a Thai foot ritual, sundowners, access to Seen Beach Club and one free activity.

Anantara Lawana, Koh Samui Resort, from Dhs2,390 for three nights. anantara.com/en/lawana- koh-samui

Musandam, Oman

Widely regarded as one of the most luxury and eco-friendly resorts in the GCC, this Eid you can call the stunning Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman home while making the most of a complimentary half-board upgrade with every night stay. Available through Eid – and up to October – guests can expect delicious dinner dishes from fresh seasonal menus, which showcase a range of local flavours and ingredients in addition to complimentary breakfast.

Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman, from Dhs3,996 per night for a pool villa. Reservations: zighy@sixsenses.com

Bodrum, Turkey

Located by the Aegean Sea, Bodrum is fast becoming Turkey’s answer to the French Riviera, thanks to a firm celebrity following including the likes of Kate Moss, Sting, the Jaggers and Salma Hayek. Known for its glamorous beach resorts, ancient ruins and hedonistic nightlife, it’s a great choice for a lively beach break with some celeb spotting thrown in. This Eid, you can stay at hip hotspot Mett Hotel & Beach Bodrum, located in the private Haremtan Cove on the Aegean Sea, with prices starting at Dhs3,900 per room per night.

mettsocialliving.com/bodrum