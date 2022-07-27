Our weather app shows us a cool 28 degrees at the moment…

You don’t need us to tell you that summer in UAE has landed. The last couple of weeks have been pretty uncomfortable, but this week, the country has seen some rainfall, giving us a bit of a break from the heat.

If you’re one of the many who are welcoming the cooler temperature that comes with it, we have news. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that we can expect more rainfall in the coming days.

Today morning, the NCM, the official source for meteorological and seismic services in the UAE tweeted out rainfall in different parts of the country. In the morning, Ohala in Fujairah saw light to moderate rainfall. Stay safe out there, as the meteorology centre posted a precaution for residents advising them to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rain.

Fujairah lies on the eastern side of the UAE, however, it isn’t the only one that saw rain this morning. Our neighbour, Sharjah also saw some light to moderate rainfall this morning at Wadi Al Hilo.

What about Dubai you ask? Well, the NCM put out a tweet stating that Hatta saw moderate rainfall, too. It is also expected to rain in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with temperatures topping at a max of 35 degrees.

Additionally, NCM put out a warning for rough seas, so be cautious if you are planning on doing any outdoor activities.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because as you know, it’s back to humid glass-fogging sweltering weather once it’s over.

So, what is the hottest temperature ever recorded in the UAE?

The official record for the UAE’s highest ever temp — and remember these are recorded in the shade, by specialist calibrated equipment, so the Insta Story screenshots of your car’s thermometer don’t count Susan — was July 2002, an eye-sweating 52.1ºC (125.78ºF).

