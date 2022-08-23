Theatre is back!

It’s been a bit quiet over the summer on the cultural front but there is plenty to look forward to from famous international artists, comedians, and of course, theatre performances.

After having a quiet summer, popular performing art space The Junction has had a couple of cool upgrades and it has a long list of plays lined up for your viewing pleasure.

The performances kick off this weekend from August 26 to 28 with the launch of Blind City. Busy this weekend? It will be performed again on September 3 and 4.

What’s Blind City about?

Heard about Dante Alighieri? He was an Italian poet, writer and philosopher whose depiction of hell, purgatory and heaven helped provide inspiration for a larger body of Western art and literature. The showcase of Blind City at The Junction will be an adaptation of Inferno – the first part of Dante’s 14th-century epic poem Divine Comedy (Divina Commedia) – it is considered one of the greatest works of world literature. It is divided into three parts: Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso.

The poem describes Dante’s journey through the inferno, guided by the ancient Roman poet Virgil. In the poem, the inferno is depicted as nine concentric circles of torment located within the earth. Dante must pass through these circles, accompanied by Virgil to reach Purgatorio before finally ascending to Paradiso where he is reunited with his true love, Beatrice.

In this adaptation, ‘Inferno’ is changed to a more modern-day setting. It follows Steve, a depressed male nurse at a psychiatric clinic who is obsessed with Dante’s epic poem. So, he decides to embark on a quest through the city, accompanied by his guide Beatrice, on a journey through his own personal inferno, to reach paradise.

Expect to see a cast of over 40 at this showcasing.

Timings and Ticket information

Want to attend the show? Here are the timings:

August

Friday, August 26: 7.30pm

Saturday, August 27: 7.30pm

Sunday, August 28: 2.30pm and 7.30pm

September

Saturday, September 3: 7.30pm

Sunday, September 4: 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Ticket prices start from Dhs100 per person (Dhs80 for early bird) and can be purchased on platinumlist.net

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Aug 26 to 28, Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com

Images: Supplied