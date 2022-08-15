This one isn’t for the faint of heart…

Explore from a height at Address Sky View’s observatory. Guests are offered access to the 53rd floor where The Sky Views’ edge walk is the paramount attraction, allowing visitors to step out onto the external perimeter, roughly 220 metres above ground level. Gulp.

The walk is hands-free, but patrons are tethered to the exterior with safety equipment. Sprawling views to catch include Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and more.

What is the August deal?

For both residents and tourists, the observatory is offering a 50 per cent discount on the admission price, bringing it down from Dhs714 to Dhs357. Simply log onto skyviewsdubai.com and enter the promo code ‘SKY50’.

Additionally, for every ticket booked, guests can also enjoy one complimentary glass slide experience and one glass walk experience.

The deal runs until August 31, 2022.

So, what is Sky Views?

Located near the heart of Downtown Dubai across from Burj Khalifa, Sky Views is a futuristically designed podium connecting the apex of The Address Sky View twin 50-story elliptical dual towers.

At 220 meters above Dubai, the Sky View observatory features a stunning 25m-long glass floor enjoying exceptional views of Burj Khalifa, the city, and the sea, that visitors can also admire through a panoramic elevator with glass on 3 sides, a glass-walled infinity-edge pool and from the open-air terrace.

Dining at the landmark…

The hotel has an American diner-inspired restaurant named Sky 52 on the way. Think classic comfort food blended with spectacular views and a chic setting.

Where is the hotel located?

Sky Views can be accessed through The Address Sky View, the latest addition to The Address Hotels & Resorts brand. Adjacent to the Dubai Metro and the public walkway system and situated at the junction near Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Mall, Sky Views is a conveniently accessible landmark.

Sky Views Edge Walk, The Address Hotel, Dubai, Tel: (800) 288 43867. skyviewsdubai.com

Images: Supplied