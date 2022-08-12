A fun activity for the whole family…

Love the escape rooms in Dubai? You’ll be thrilled to know there’s a new spot to add to your list at Nakheel Mall.

The luxury mall on Palm Jumeirah has just announced the launch of GAME OVER Escape Rooms and Board Game Café. The new thrilling escape room is now open and features 12 escape rooms, 11 meta-escape rooms which use VR headsets plus a board game cafe with more than 50 plus titles for board game fans.

The new destination is perfect for family, friends and even colleagues. Visit for special occasions, team building or just for a plain ol’ fun day out.

What to expect?

Well, we’ve been told that the escape rooms have been designed by professional animators and creators of dramatic alternative universes for films. Horror fans and adventure seekers are sure to get their thrills from the visuals, riddles, puzzles, original themes and storylines.

The VR games place players in unique and realistic situations from the famous Alf Laylah Wa Laylah inspired 1001 Nights Room, to a trip down the rabbit hole in an Alice in Wonderland Room. If you’re an Agatha Christie fan, there is the Orient Express Room to take on and for some adrenaline-pumping fun, book the Money Heist Room.

If you just want to stick to board games, the cafe has an impressive selection and you can even purchase the ones you like the most.

Heading on over?

You will find GAME OVER Escape Rooms and Board Game Café on the second floor of Nakheel Mall. Players above the age of eight are welcome and you can form groups of up to seven to enjoy the escape rooms.

Prices start from Dhs140 per person and you can book (in advance) on escapegameover.ae

See you there!

GAME OVER Escape Rooms and Board Game Café, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 577 3289. escapegameover.ae

Images: Supplied