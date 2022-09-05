…and it’s home to the biggest screen in the region!

Just when you thought Dubai Hills Mall couldn’t possibly get any better, the hotly anticipated Roxy Cinemas officially opened its doors on Wednesday, August 31. Featuring a total of 15 screens – including the Middle East’s biggest cinema screen – and a luxurious licensed bar (opening soon).

Measuring 28 metres by 15.1 metres to create 423 square metres (for scale, that’s twice the size of a tennis court) of movie magic, it’s set to be a next level cinematic experience equipped with state-of-the-art laser projection and DOLBY ATMOS sound, and surely one of the best ways to enjoy all the latest releases. Called Roxy Xtreme, the one-of-a-kind movie viewing experience offers 382 premium reclining seats across three tiers: Standard, Premium and Director’s Boxes.

It should also be mentioned that the cinema, which is more of a full on theatre experience, is a design marvel, decorated to perfection, and serves up some seriously noteworthy food and drink offerings (we’re looking at you, Coca Cola and Fanta frozen slushie machine).

We’re already dreaming of catching the big box office smashes from one of the three director’s boxes, each a plush suite perched above the auditorium with just 12 luxurious suites. Ideal for booking with a group of movie-loving mates, director’s boxes come with on-demand waiter service, reclining heated seats with footrest and headrest and even wireless charging.

Of the remaining 14 screens at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall, seven will be Roxy’s Platinum Screens, which will open slightly later in October; plus seven Silver Screens.

Platinum Plus tickets are a luxurious cinema experience with comfortable reclining seats, a pillow and blanket to snuggle up, and access to the Platinum Lounge. Tickets are Dhs165, or Dhs255 for a welcome drink and nibbles upon arrival at the lounge, followed by a two-course meal plus a drink. Silver tickets, which offer comfy stadium-style setting, with powerful image and surround-sound, start from Dhs36.75. While prices for the director’s box is Dhs175.

Tickets are on now on sale on the website theroxycinemas.com.

Roxy Cinema, Level 1, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai. Tel: (0)800 7699. @theroxycinemas