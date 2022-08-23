Classical music lovers, this one’s for you…

If you didn’t know, as of August 24, the weather will start to cool down and this can only mean one thing: the return of outdoor events. And one particular event we’re really excited about (and one you need to add to your watch list) is Candlelight Open Air: Chopin’s Best Works.

‘What’s that?’ you ask… Well, in short, it’s a candlelit performance that will allow you to enjoy music in a whole new ‘light’. And we aren’t talking about five-arm candelabra candlestick holders on tables here. The venue will be filled with the beautiful glow of candlelights. Take a look at the photos below to see what we mean.

There are a number of different concerts and solo performances that take place around the world but here in Dubai, classical music fans will be able to delight themselves in the music of Frédéric Chopin. For an hour you will get to listen to some of his best works. The tentative list includes Nocturne in C-sharp minor, Polonaise in F-Sharp Minor, Fantaisie-Impromptu and more. The performance takes place at Aloft Dubai Creek. At the moment it isn’t clear where in the hotel it will take place, but we are speculating it will be the rooftop which is currently occupied by VOX Cinemas Outdoor. There are three ticket options to choose from: Zone A for Dhs200 per person, Zone B for Dhs150 per person and Zone C for Dhs120 per person. Purchase your tickets here prior to the event.

The romantic open-air candlelight experience takes place for one day only on October 28, 2022 at 7pm and 9pm. Do note that doors to the event open 30 minutes prior to the event. So as to not ruin the beautiful experience, latecomers will not be permitted to enter. Need another motive to head here on time? Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone – so plan accordingly to be there on time.

If you are bringing your young maestros, do note they need to be above the age of 8 and anyone under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

An event taking place at Alliance Française Dubai at an earlier date sold out pretty quickly, so don’t wait around the purchase tickets.

Keep up to date with more upcoming candlelight concerts on @candlelight.concerts

Images: Supplied