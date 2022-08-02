No more mindless rounds of the parking lot…

If you’re struggling to find parking near your home or around your workplace, a multi-storey car park subscription may be a simpler and inexpensive option. Seven multi-storey car parks, situated in key zones around the emirate, are generally accessible to drivers at an hourly or daily rate. However, on July 27, Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), announced on Twitter that multi-storey car park subscribers would be able to use all of the emirate’s parking facilities at no additional cost.

The Multi-Storey Car Parking subscribers are allowed to use all the parking spaces spread across 7 buildings at no extra charge.

Customers who wish to obtain a subscription permit may visit ITC’s e-services section – MAWAQiF on https://t.co/2oM7KlL4gt pic.twitter.com/cJDc07hlRl — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) July 27, 2022

Here’s how to get the permit…

The permit can be applied for at the ITC Customer Happiness Centre. Alternatively, you can apply online on tamm.abudhabi. Start by accessing their ‘Vehicles and Transportation’ category. Click on ‘Apply for Multi-Storey Parking’ under the parking section. Proceed to sign in or register and then fill out the permit.

Once ITC approves the application, you will have to pay the permit fee electronically via debit or credit card.

How much does it cost?

The permit is priced as follows for their time schemes. Dhs1,369 for three months, Dhs2,738 for six months and Dhs5,475 for a year.

Where are the seven accommodations?

Al Lulu Street – Behind Al-Ahlia Hospital

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed The First Street – Behind Mashreq Bank

Al Dana Area – Opposite to Emirates College of Technology

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed The First Street – Behind the Department of Finance

Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Street – Behind Liwa Centre

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street-Behind Bahrain Bank

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street – Behind Liwa Centre

Not interested in the subscription?

Rest assured, you can continue to park in these facilities for an hourly or daily rate. The parking fee might vary according to the operator. Parking charges are displayed at each parking building’s entrance.

Images: Unsplash