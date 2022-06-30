And all you need is your Emirates ID…

If your UAE driving license is about to expire or has expired, we got some good news for you. Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the procedure to renew your license has just gotten easier – all you need is your Emirates ID and you can renew it online.

RTA made the announcement via their social media channels.

So, how does it work?

Well, first you need to get your eye-test results, there’s no skipping this part. Just make sure it is an RTA-approved eye-test centre before you shell out your cash.

Next, pay off all those traffic fines and then visit this link here and follow the steps to renew your driving license.

Remember, if you are late in renewing your license, you will need to pay Dhs10 per month (maximum of Dhs500). If you haven’t renewed your license in 10 years, you will need to retake a road test.

If you are a UAE or GCC citizen, your license will be valid for 10 years and if you are a resident, it is valid for five years.

How much will it cost?

According to the RTA website, if the driver is younger than 21 years, it will cost Dhs100 to renew their driving license, plus Dhs20 in Knowledge and Innovation fees.

If the customer is 21 and older, it will cost Dhs300 to renew the license, plus Dhs20 in Knowledge and Innovation fees.

The move is one of many ways the transport authority is simplifying and digitizing procedures for customers in the UAE. Last year, RTA announced you can pay for public parking fees using WhatsApp and in 2020, RTA said that customers could renew their vehicle registration via its new app, Dubai Drive.

